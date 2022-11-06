Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#8 Lakewood at #1 San Diego Cathedral

#5 San Diego Torrey Pines at #4 Mater Dei

#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Mira Costa

#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#16 Temecula Valley at #1 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

#9 El Toro at #8 La Jolla Bishop’s

#12 Los Alamitos at #5 Aliso Niguel

#13 Alemany at #4 Vista Murrieta

#14 Chula Vista Otay Ranch at #3 Huntington Beach

#11 San Clemente at #6 Redondo

#10 Harvard-Westlake at #7 Bakersfield Liberty

#15 San Diego Del Norte at #2 Palos Verdes

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

at #1 San Diego County San Marcos, bye

#9 Campbell Hall at #8 San Diego Parker

#12 Pasadena Poly at #5 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian

#13 Granada Hills at #4 Chula Vista Eastlake

#14 Visalia Redwood at #3 Chaminade

#11 San Luis Obispo at #6 Edison

#10 Eastvale Roosevelt at #7 Saugus

#15 Lakeside El Capitan at #2 Oaks Christian

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Buckley, bye

#9 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #8 La Palma Kennedy

#12 Arrowhead Christian at #5 Venice

#13 Simi Valley at #4 El Camino Real

#14 La Mesa Helix at #3 Taft

#11 El Cajon Granite Hills at #6 Marina

#10 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #7 Capistrano Valley Christian

#15 Rancho Christian at #2 Exeter

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#16 United Christian at #1 Visalia Central Valley Christian

#9 Chatsworth at #8 Holtville

#12 San Pedro at #5 Nordhoff

#13 Birmingham at #4 Santa Ynez

#14 Imperial at #3 Palisades

#11 Santa Fe at #6 Sun Valley Poly

#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

#15 San Gabriel at #2 Santa Clarita Christian

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

#9 AGBU at #8 Orange Vista

#5 Larchmont at #12 Lebec Frazier Mountain

#13 Lighthouse Christian at #4 Los Angeles University

#14 Belmont at #3 Chula Vista Victory Christian

#11 Pasadena Marshall at #6 Twentynine Palms

#7 Southlands Christian at #10 Excelsior

#2 Girls Leadership, bye

NOTES: Second round (Div. I-V), Thursday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Saturday, 6 p.m. Regional finals, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. at host schools. State championships, Nov. 18-19 at Santiago Canyon College.

