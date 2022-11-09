High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 Peninsula at #1 San Marino
#3 Palos Verdes at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Los Osos 12, Mira Costa 6
Aliso Niguel 11, Marlborough 7
Harvard-Westlake 11, Huntington Beach 7 (Wednesday)
Tesoro 10, Irvine University 8 (Wednesday)
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 Aliso Niguel at #1 Los Osos
Harvard-Westlake at Tesoro
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, as noted
Palm Desert 11, Corona Santiago 7 (Monday)
Fountain Valley 13, San Juan Hills 5 (Monday)
Los Alamitos 12, Sunny Hills 6 (Wednesday)
Beverly Hills 15, Placentia Valencia 3 (Wednesday)
Semifinals, Thursday
#1 Palm Desert at #4 Fountain Valley
#2 Beverly Hills at #3 Los Alamitos
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Sage Hill 13, Chadwick 5
St. Margaret’s 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 7 (completion of match susp. Monday
Agoura 9, Vista Murrieta 9 (Agoura won on games, 81-75)
Northwood 15, La Salle 3
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 St. Margaret’s at #1 Sage Hill
Agoura at #2 Northwood
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, as noted
Keppel 16, Webb 2 (Wednesday)
Maranatha 9, Paloma Valley 9 (Monday; Maranatha wins on games, 82-80)
Xavier Prep 12, Louisville 6 (Wednesday)
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 9, Santa Barbara Providence 9 (Wednesday; Pacifica Christian won on games 76-73)
Semifinals, Thursday
Maranatha at #1 Keppel
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Xavier Prep
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, as noted
California 15, Sierra Vista 3 (Wednesday)
Villanova Prep 10, Citrus Hill 8 (Weednesday)
Segerstrom 10, Pasadena Marshall 8 (Wednesday)
Hillcrest 12, Lancaster 6 (Monday)
Semifinals, Thursday
Villanova Prep at #1 California
#2 Hillcrest at #3 Segerstrom
NOTES: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.