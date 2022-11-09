Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 Peninsula at #1 San Marino

#3 Palos Verdes at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Los Osos 12, Mira Costa 6

Aliso Niguel 11, Marlborough 7

Harvard-Westlake 11, Huntington Beach 7 (Wednesday)

Tesoro 10, Irvine University 8 (Wednesday)

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 Aliso Niguel at #1 Los Osos

Harvard-Westlake at Tesoro

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, as noted

Palm Desert 11, Corona Santiago 7 (Monday)

Fountain Valley 13, San Juan Hills 5 (Monday)

Los Alamitos 12, Sunny Hills 6 (Wednesday)

Beverly Hills 15, Placentia Valencia 3 (Wednesday)

Semifinals, Thursday

#1 Palm Desert at #4 Fountain Valley

#2 Beverly Hills at #3 Los Alamitos

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Sage Hill 13, Chadwick 5

St. Margaret’s 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 7 (completion of match susp. Monday

Agoura 9, Vista Murrieta 9 (Agoura won on games, 81-75)

Northwood 15, La Salle 3

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 St. Margaret’s at #1 Sage Hill

Agoura at #2 Northwood

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, as noted

Keppel 16, Webb 2 (Wednesday)

Maranatha 9, Paloma Valley 9 (Monday; Maranatha wins on games, 82-80)

Xavier Prep 12, Louisville 6 (Wednesday)

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 9, Santa Barbara Providence 9 (Wednesday; Pacifica Christian won on games 76-73)

Advertisement

Semifinals, Thursday

Maranatha at #1 Keppel

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Xavier Prep

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, as noted

California 15, Sierra Vista 3 (Wednesday)

Villanova Prep 10, Citrus Hill 8 (Weednesday)

Segerstrom 10, Pasadena Marshall 8 (Wednesday)

Hillcrest 12, Lancaster 6 (Monday)

Semifinals, Thursday

Villanova Prep at #1 California

#2 Hillcrest at #3 Segerstrom

NOTES: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement