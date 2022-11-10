Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Thursday

San Marino 10, Peninsula 8

Mater Dei 12, Palos Verdes 6

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Thursday

Los Osos 11, Aliso Niguel 7

Tesoro 10, Harvard-Westlake 8

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Thursday

Fountain Valley 12, Palm Desert 6

Beverly Hills 11, Los Alamitos 7

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Thursday

Sage Hill 13, St. Margaret’s 5

Northwood 13, Agoura 5

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Thursday

Keppel 12, Maranatha 6

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 10, Xavier Prep 8

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Thursday

California 10, Villanova Prep 8

Segerstrom 11, Hillcrest 7

Championships, Friday at Claremont Club

Division 1: #1 Los Osos vs. Tesoro, 11 a.m.

Open Division: #1 San Marino vs. #2 Mater Dei, 11:10 a.m.

Division 2: #2 Beverly Hills vs. #4 Fountain Valley, 11:20 a.m.

Division 4: #1 Keppel vs. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Division 3: #1 Sage Hill vs. #2 Northwood, 1:40 p.m.

Division 5: #1 California vs. #3 Segerstrom, 1:50 p.m.

