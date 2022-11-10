High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Thursday
San Marino 10, Peninsula 8
Mater Dei 12, Palos Verdes 6
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Thursday
Los Osos 11, Aliso Niguel 7
Tesoro 10, Harvard-Westlake 8
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Thursday
Fountain Valley 12, Palm Desert 6
Beverly Hills 11, Los Alamitos 7
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Thursday
Sage Hill 13, St. Margaret’s 5
Northwood 13, Agoura 5
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Thursday
Keppel 12, Maranatha 6
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 10, Xavier Prep 8
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Thursday
California 10, Villanova Prep 8
Segerstrom 11, Hillcrest 7
Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
Division 1: #1 Los Osos vs. Tesoro, 11 a.m.
Open Division: #1 San Marino vs. #2 Mater Dei, 11:10 a.m.
Division 2: #2 Beverly Hills vs. #4 Fountain Valley, 11:20 a.m.
Division 4: #1 Keppel vs. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Division 3: #1 Sage Hill vs. #2 Northwood, 1:40 p.m.
Division 5: #1 California vs. #3 Segerstrom, 1:50 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.