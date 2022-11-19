Advertisement
High school girls’ volleyball: State championship results

By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division I: Ross Branson d. Palos Verdes, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13

Division V: Walnut Creek Berean Christian d. Chula Vista Victory Christian, 25-18, 14-25, 15-25, 25-21, 17-15

Saturday at Santiago Canyon College

Division IV: Visalia Central Valley Christian vs. Ripon Christian, 11 a.m.

Division III: Buckley vs. San Anselmo Williams, 1:30 p.m.

Division II: Chaminade vs. Fresno Clovis North, 4 p.m.

Open Division: San Diego Cathedral vs. Mountain View St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

