High school girls’ volleyball: State championship results
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division I: Ross Branson d. Palos Verdes, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
Division V: Walnut Creek Berean Christian d. Chula Vista Victory Christian, 25-18, 14-25, 15-25, 25-21, 17-15
Saturday at Santiago Canyon College
Division IV: Visalia Central Valley Christian vs. Ripon Christian, 11 a.m.
Division III: Buckley vs. San Anselmo Williams, 1:30 p.m.
Division II: Chaminade vs. Fresno Clovis North, 4 p.m.
Open Division: San Diego Cathedral vs. Mountain View St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.