High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

Guard Jared McCain at a Corona Centennial practice.
Guard Jared McCain and top-ranked Corona Centennial heads to Texas for elite competition this week.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); Huskies are headed to Texas this week (1)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); Brady Dunlap has been rested with ankle injury (2)

3. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Waiting for Bronny James to make season debut (3)

4. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Kelcy Phipps had 27 points in tourney final (6)

5. WEST RANCH (4-0); Won Providence tournament (7)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (1-0); At Orangewood on Saturday (5)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-1); A work in progress (4)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0). Jack Turner can score and shoot (10)

9. ST. BERNARD (3-0); Tyler Rolison off to fast start (12)

10. RANCHO VERDE (1-1); Lost 66-54 to Centennial (11)

11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (1-1); Close loss to St. Bernard (8)

12. ETIWANDA (1-0); Knocked off Narbonne in opener (13)

13. JSERRA (3-0); Sebastian Rancik lives up to expectations (14)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Freshman Brayden Kyman tourney MVP (17)

15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); Sophomore Tae Simmons makes early impression (15)

16. ANAHEIM CANYON (4-0); Brandon Benjamin is tourney MVP (18)

17. CAMPBELL HALL (2-0); Aaron Powell is tough to stop (19)

18. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0); Won tourney title (NR)

19. NARBONNE (0-1); Gauchos lost 45-42 to Etiwanda (16)

20. COLONY (0-0); Open Saturday vs. 7-footer Dennis Evans (22)

21. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (3-1); Runner-up in tournament (23)

22. CROSSROADS (1-1); Lost 69-54 to Harvard-Westlake (24)

23. ST. FRANCIS (2-1); Jackson Mosley is playing well (20)

24. KING/DREW (1-1); Ready to improve (NR)

25. MARANATHA (3-1); Overtime win against Oak Park (NR)

