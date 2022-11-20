The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings
This week’s top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment (rk. last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); Huskies are headed to Texas this week (1)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); Brady Dunlap has been rested with ankle injury (2)
3. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Waiting for Bronny James to make season debut (3)
4. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Kelcy Phipps had 27 points in tourney final (6)
5. WEST RANCH (4-0); Won Providence tournament (7)
6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (1-0); At Orangewood on Saturday (5)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-1); A work in progress (4)
8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0). Jack Turner can score and shoot (10)
9. ST. BERNARD (3-0); Tyler Rolison off to fast start (12)
10. RANCHO VERDE (1-1); Lost 66-54 to Centennial (11)
11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (1-1); Close loss to St. Bernard (8)
12. ETIWANDA (1-0); Knocked off Narbonne in opener (13)
13. JSERRA (3-0); Sebastian Rancik lives up to expectations (14)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Freshman Brayden Kyman tourney MVP (17)
15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); Sophomore Tae Simmons makes early impression (15)
16. ANAHEIM CANYON (4-0); Brandon Benjamin is tourney MVP (18)
17. CAMPBELL HALL (2-0); Aaron Powell is tough to stop (19)
18. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0); Won tourney title (NR)
19. NARBONNE (0-1); Gauchos lost 45-42 to Etiwanda (16)
20. COLONY (0-0); Open Saturday vs. 7-footer Dennis Evans (22)
21. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (3-1); Runner-up in tournament (23)
22. CROSSROADS (1-1); Lost 69-54 to Harvard-Westlake (24)
23. ST. FRANCIS (2-1); Jackson Mosley is playing well (20)
24. KING/DREW (1-1); Ready to improve (NR)
25. MARANATHA (3-1); Overtime win against Oak Park (NR)
