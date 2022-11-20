The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

23. ST. FRANCIS (2-1); Jackson Mosley is playing well (20)

17. CAMPBELL HALL (2-0); Aaron Powell is tough to stop (19)

13. JSERRA (3-0); Sebastian Rancik lives up to expectations (14)

12. ETIWANDA (1-0); Knocked off Narbonne in opener (13)

9. ST. BERNARD (3-0); Tyler Rolison off to fast start (12)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0). Jack Turner can score and shoot (10)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (1-0); At Orangewood on Saturday (5)

4. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Kelcy Phipps had 27 points in tourney final (6)

3. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Waiting for Bronny James to make season debut (3)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); Brady Dunlap has been rested with ankle injury (2)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); Huskies are headed to Texas this week (1)

This week’s top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland by The Times:

Guard Jared McCain and top-ranked Corona Centennial heads to Texas for elite competition this week.

