Narbonne shows off Adams brothers in win over Long Beach Jordan

Marcus Adams Jr. of Narbonne was strolling along with a mere seven points and his team was trailing by seven to Long Beach Jordan in the third quarter Wednesday at Redondo Union. A timeout and look at the scoreboard was all Adams needed to respond like a bear disturbed in hibernation.

He immediately made a three-pointer and the 6-foot-7 senior finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds to help the Gauchos defeat Jordan 64-62 in a Ryse Williams tournament game. His brother Maximo, a 6-6 freshman, scored 13 points and made three threes.

Marcus Adams didn’t take a shot until 3:35 left in first quarter. It was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/M9QxMVLZUO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 30, 2022

“It awakened the whole team, especially me,” Marcus said of the sudden deficit.

There’s little doubt the Gauchos (1-1) will be the team to beat in City Section basketball, but they remain a work in progress. There are players hurt and one key sit-out-period player, Trey Jones, a transfer from Windward, becomes eligible late next month. They still need to develop chemistry under first-year coach Kumase Demesma.

“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Demesma said.

Maximo Adams for three. Freshman at Narbonne. pic.twitter.com/gU9rCgr552 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 1, 2022

Once they do, there’s plenty of improvement that can be made. In Marcus Adams, there’s a whole lot of talent to build around. People have said the City Section was done producing elite players. Not true. Adams is that good. He had two dunks, made a couple of threes, dribbled at times like a guard and appears to have a lot more to offer before the season ends.

Frank Chambers scored 23 points for Jordan.

St. Paul 45, St. Monica 40: Maurice Wright scored 13 points and Kamron Fontenot added 12 points for St. Paul (5-1).

Bishop Alemany 63, El Camino Real 60: Jared Mims scored 17 points and Paris Lassiter 16 for Alemany.

Santa Monica 54, Riverside Poly 44: Joshua Hecht finished with 24 points for Santa Monica.

Village Christian 82, Palisades 60: Thomas Luczak led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Village Christian.

Loyola 63, San Pedro 47: Hugh Vandeweghe scored 23 points and Trent Turner 14 for Loyola.

Rolling Hills Prep 49, Gardena Serra 44: Alec Peterson had 14 points and Kenny Manzi added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Rolling Hills Prep.

Girls’ basketball

Granada Hills 56, Holy Martyrs 32: Karma Perez had 11 points and Emma Perez contributed 14 rebounds for the Highlanders.