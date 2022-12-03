Pete Ackermann, longtime softball coach who started Oaks Christian program, dies at 77

Pete Ackermann, a longtime high school softball coach who started the Oaks Christian program from its inception and accumulated more than 600 career victories, has died, athletic director Brad Cook confirmed Saturday. Ackermann was 77.

“He was a legend in the softball world and made a difference in the lives of his players and in the community,” said Brentwood athletic director Dana Vasquez, a former high school coach who spent years competing against Ackermann-coached teams.

Born Aug. 12, 1945, Ackermann started coaching softball at Newbury Park High in 1994, then began the Oaks Christian program in 2001. He achieved Hall of Fame success, going 651-148-1, according to CalHiSports.com. Last season, the Lions won the Southern California Division I regional championship and finished 34-1.

“This definitely is one of the top teams I’ve ever coached,” Ackermann said at the time.

Just terrible news. Great Coach but an even better person. You will be missed 😥 — ECR SOFTBALL (@ecr_j) December 3, 2022

Among his former players was UCLA softball standout Maya Brady, who helped the Lions win three Marmonte League titles.

Ackermann had become an invaluable worker behind the scenes for Oaks Christian in the athletic department, helping mentor young coaches.

“He touched so many lives,” said Cook, who took over as Oaks Christian athletic director in 2021. “He was a backbone of the school. He was a pillar of the athletic department.”

Ackermann had gone in for surgery and reported feeling good in a text sent to Cook from his hospital bed earlier this week, Cook said.

Vasquez, who coached against Ackermann at Woodland Hills Louisville and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, said, “I always respected who he was as a coach. He was a true competitor who made life difficult for his opponents.”

Ackermann is survived by his wife, Carol. Funeral arrangements are pending.