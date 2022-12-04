The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings
A look The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Big game on Saturday at Bishop Gorman (1)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-0); Junior guard Trent Perry is the real deal (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-0); Knights waiting to be tested (3)
4. WEST RANCH (6-0); 26 consecutive Foothill League victories (4)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-1); Dusty Stromer scored 30 points vs. DeMatha (7)
6. SIERRA CANYON (4-1); 53-44 win over San Joaquin Memorial (6)
7. MATER DEI (3-1); Went 1-1 on trip to London (5)
8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); Point guard Elzie Harrington keeps thriving (8)
9. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Big week ahead at Beverly Hills tournament (9)
10. ANAHEIM CANYON (6-0); Jaden Goodall is averaging 20.2 points (10)
11. JSERRA (4-0); Plays Newport Harbor on Tuesday (13)
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-0); Won IE Classic behind Shadale Knight (NR)
13. ETIWANDA (5-1); Curtis Williams had 20 points in title game loss (12)
14. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (2-3); Facing one tough team after another (11)
15. SANTA MARGARITA (6-1); Productive trip to Northern California (14)
16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (4-0); Playing in Pacifica tourney this week (15)
17. NARBONNE (3-1); Marcus Adams Jr. is a man among boys (18)
18. FAIRMONT PREP (8-0); Showdown with unbeaten Walnut on Monday (17)
19. BEVERLY HILLS (6-0); Jameson Caruso, Jon Mani are top duo (21)
20. CAMPBELL HALL (4-1); Lost to La Mirada on Saturday (16)
21. COLONY (5-0); Denzel Hines is off to great start (19)
22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (8-1); Defeated Oak Park for tourney title (20)
23. OXNARD (4-0); Reese Widerburg made nine threes vs. Crespi (NR)
24. ST. FRANCIS (7-1); Rolling up wins in preparation for Mission League (23)
25. MIRA COSTA (10-0); Dylan Black is coming through (NR)
