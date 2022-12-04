Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

Beverly Hills High basketball coach Jarvis Turner sits on the bench.
Beverly Hills High basketball coach Jarvis Turner is hosting a 24-team tournament this week.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Big game on Saturday at Bishop Gorman (1)

Advertisement

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-0); Junior guard Trent Perry is the real deal (2)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-0); Knights waiting to be tested (3)

4. WEST RANCH (6-0); 26 consecutive Foothill League victories (4)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-1); Dusty Stromer scored 30 points vs. DeMatha (7)

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-1); 53-44 win over San Joaquin Memorial (6)

7. MATER DEI (3-1); Went 1-1 on trip to London (5)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); Point guard Elzie Harrington keeps thriving (8)

9. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Big week ahead at Beverly Hills tournament (9)

10. ANAHEIM CANYON (6-0); Jaden Goodall is averaging 20.2 points (10)

11. JSERRA (4-0); Plays Newport Harbor on Tuesday (13)

12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-0); Won IE Classic behind Shadale Knight (NR)

13. ETIWANDA (5-1); Curtis Williams had 20 points in title game loss (12)

14. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (2-3); Facing one tough team after another (11)

15. SANTA MARGARITA (6-1); Productive trip to Northern California (14)

16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (4-0); Playing in Pacifica tourney this week (15)

17. NARBONNE (3-1); Marcus Adams Jr. is a man among boys (18)

18. FAIRMONT PREP (8-0); Showdown with unbeaten Walnut on Monday (17)

19. BEVERLY HILLS (6-0); Jameson Caruso, Jon Mani are top duo (21)

20. CAMPBELL HALL (4-1); Lost to La Mirada on Saturday (16)

21. COLONY (5-0); Denzel Hines is off to great start (19)

22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (8-1); Defeated Oak Park for tourney title (20)

23. OXNARD (4-0); Reese Widerburg made nine threes vs. Crespi (NR)

24. ST. FRANCIS (7-1); Rolling up wins in preparation for Mission League (23)

25. MIRA COSTA (10-0); Dylan Black is coming through (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement