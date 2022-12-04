The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

25. MIRA COSTA (10-0); Dylan Black is coming through (NR)

24. ST. FRANCIS (7-1); Rolling up wins in preparation for Mission League (23)

23. OXNARD (4-0); Reese Widerburg made nine threes vs. Crespi (NR)

21. COLONY (5-0); Denzel Hines is off to great start (19)

20. CAMPBELL HALL (4-1); Lost to La Mirada on Saturday (16)

18. FAIRMONT PREP (8-0); Showdown with unbeaten Walnut on Monday (17)

17. NARBONNE (3-1); Marcus Adams Jr. is a man among boys (18)

16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (4-0); Playing in Pacifica tourney this week (15)

14. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (2-3); Facing one tough team after another (11)

13. ETIWANDA (5-1); Curtis Williams had 20 points in title game loss (12)

7. MATER DEI (3-1); Went 1-1 on trip to London (5)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-0); Knights waiting to be tested (3)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-0); Junior guard Trent Perry is the real deal (2)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Big game on Saturday at Bishop Gorman (1)

A look The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Beverly Hills High basketball coach Jarvis Turner is hosting a 24-team tournament this week.

