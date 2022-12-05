Prep basketball roundup: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. is earning respect
At 14 years old, Lynwood High freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. brings back memories of another 14-year-old freshman trying to succeed against hold-back players his same grade — LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills.
It’s challenging when you’re not as strong driving down the lane, but the 6-foot-3 Crowe has grown up playing in the backyard against his father, Jason Crowe Sr., a former professional player and Lynwood’s head coach. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who played with Crowe Sr. at Inglewood High, was in the stands on Monday at Beverly Hills High watching and ready to offer tips.
“He’s grown up playing older guys in pickup games,” Crowe Sr. said. “I’ve been preparing him for bigger and better things.”
Crowe is going to be heard from over the next four seasons. He’s already made a difference, scoring 51 points in one game. Against Oakwood on Monday, he didn’t score in the first quarter and earned himself a spot on the bench next to his father. Told to be more aggressive on offense and defense, he responded with 39 points over the final three quarters, helping tie the score in the fourth quarter after Lynwood fell behind by 13 points.
In the end, Oakwood won 75-67 in an opening game of the Beverly Hills tournament, but it’s clear Lynwood has a bright future with five freshmen playing on varsity.
“He’s a heck of a freshman,” Oakwood coach Steve Smith said.
Oakwood has a pretty good guard itself in junior Ben Eisendrath, who finished with 30 points.
Beverly Hills 60, San Diego 57: Jameson Caruso connected on two clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally the Normans (7-0) to victory. He finished with 18 points. Jon Mani led Beverly Hills with 24 points. Noah Marte had 26 points for San Diego.
Walnut 74, Fairmont Prep 71: In a battle of unbeaten teams in the St. John Bosco tournament, Walnut (7-0) prevalied. Joby Barnes scored 17 points and Adrian Triplett had 16.
Rolling Hills Prep 79, New Roads 19: Alec Peterson scored 17 points for Rolling Hills.
