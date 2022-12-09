Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep sports roundup: Freshman Tajh Ariza of St. Bernard is making father proud

Former Lakers Trevor Ariza, left, and his 14-year-old freshman son, Tajh, who scored 15 points for St. Bernard.
Former Lakers forward Trevor Ariza, left, and his 14-year-old freshman son, Tajh, who scored 15 points for St. Bernard on Friday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
It was 19 years ago in Sacramento when Trevor Ariza led Westchester High to a state basketball championship.

On Friday night, he was in the Beverly Hills High gym bleachers watching his 14-year-old freshman son, Tajh, play for unbeaten St. Bernard.

Tajh is 6 feet 6 and growing. He could end up reaching 6-10, but when asked if his son is beating him yet one on one, Trevor said, “Hell no.”

Ariza scored 15 points to help St. Bernard improve to 8-0 with an 81-57 victory over Campbell Hall. St. Bernard was clinging to a 36-35 halftime lead, then pulled away in the third quarter behind a balanced attack. Campbell Hall (5-2) received 26 points from Tanner Jones, whose father, Dahntay, is a former NBA player and a Clippers assistant coach.

Sophomore Caleb Versher scored 18 points for St. Bernard.

“The press turned things around,” St. Bernard coach Tony Bland said.

Lynwood 77, Gardena Serra 66: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. finished with 43 points for Lynwood. Freshman Kayleb Kearse had 17 points for Serra.

Fairfax 76, Blair 39: The Lions (1-2) won their first game for new coach Jamal Hartwell. David Mack scored 23 points and Isaiah Burton added 14 points.

St. John Bosco 82, Walnut 52: The Braves handed Walnut its first defeat. Kade Bonam had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Etiwanda 49, Riverside Poly 38: Christian Harris scored 16 points to lead the Eagles. Amare Campbell was named tournament MVP.

Oxnard 89, Clovis East 48: The Yellowjackets improved to 7-0. Reese Widerburg scored 33 points.

Tesoro 43, Los Alamitos 41: Carson Brown had 22 points and 11 rebounds for 11-1 Tesoro.

Loyola 54, Garces 41: Jonas de Krassel scored 17 points and Hugh Vandeweghe added 16 points for the Cubs.

Heritage Christian 75, Westlake 53: Heritage Christian improved to 7-0. Seven Bahati scored 23 points and Giovanni Goree added 21 points.

Crenshaw 83, Fremont 51: The Cougars stayed unbeaten. King Peterson scored 26 points and AJ Robinson 23 points.

Grant 114, Chavez 28: Jayleen Jones finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for the 2-0 Lancers.

San Diego 66, Redondo Union 63: Noah Marte made four free throws in the final 9.4 seconds to clinch the Beverly Hills tournament win for San Diego.

Thousand Oaks 80, Nipomo 41: Elias Chin scored 26 points for the 7-0 Lancers.

Saugus 63, Golden Valley 57: Max Tengan led Saugus with 12 points.

Valencia 65, Canyon 47: Kai Davis had 19 points and Mikah Ballew 18 for Valencia.

Agoura 62, Oak Park 60: Nasir Meyer had 24 points and Zane Miller 22 for the 8-2 Chargers. Isaiah Sherrard scored 19 points for Oak Park.

Newbury Park 64, Chaminade 57: Cooper Lucas scored 18 points for 9-1 Newbury Park.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 63, Narbonne 55: The Gauchos’ winning streak came to an end with a road defeat.

St. Francis 58, Hillsdale 31: Chris Kalachian had 13 points for St. Francis.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 68, Utah Fremont 36: Mackenly Randolph had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Juju Watkins added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Sierra Canyon (5-0).

Edison 66, Long Beach Wilson 39: Mia Cassel scored 19 points and Taylor Savage added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Edison.

Mater Dei 48, Arizona Millennium 31: In Arizona, the Monarchs (5-1) got the victory behind Caia Elisaldez, who scored 22 points.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 7, Cypress 0: The Friars (3-0-2) received three goals from Joe Moyer and two from Dylan Graham and Martin Rico.

Cathedral 3, Mater Dei 3: The match ended in a tie after Mater Dei rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Aaron Espana had two goals for Cathedral.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

