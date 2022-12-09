Prep sports roundup: Freshman Tajh Ariza of St. Bernard is making father proud

It was 19 years ago in Sacramento when Trevor Ariza led Westchester High to a state basketball championship.

On Friday night, he was in the Beverly Hills High gym bleachers watching his 14-year-old freshman son, Tajh, play for unbeaten St. Bernard.

Tajh is 6 feet 6 and growing. He could end up reaching 6-10, but when asked if his son is beating him yet one on one, Trevor said, “Hell no.”

I asked Trevor Ariza if his 6-6 son Tahj is beating him one on one. “Hell no,” he said. pic.twitter.com/stnI3bE3QL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2022

Ariza scored 15 points to help St. Bernard improve to 8-0 with an 81-57 victory over Campbell Hall. St. Bernard was clinging to a 36-35 halftime lead, then pulled away in the third quarter behind a balanced attack. Campbell Hall (5-2) received 26 points from Tanner Jones, whose father, Dahntay, is a former NBA player and a Clippers assistant coach.

Sophomore Caleb Versher scored 18 points for St. Bernard.

“The press turned things around,” St. Bernard coach Tony Bland said.

Lynwood 77, Gardena Serra 66: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. finished with 43 points for Lynwood. Freshman Kayleb Kearse had 17 points for Serra.

Fairfax 76, Blair 39: The Lions (1-2) won their first game for new coach Jamal Hartwell. David Mack scored 23 points and Isaiah Burton added 14 points.

St. John Bosco 82, Walnut 52: The Braves handed Walnut its first defeat. Kade Bonam had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Etiwanda 49, Riverside Poly 38: Christian Harris scored 16 points to lead the Eagles. Amare Campbell was named tournament MVP.

Oxnard 89, Clovis East 48: The Yellowjackets improved to 7-0. Reese Widerburg scored 33 points.

Tesoro 43, Los Alamitos 41: Carson Brown had 22 points and 11 rebounds for 11-1 Tesoro.

Loyola 54, Garces 41: Jonas de Krassel scored 17 points and Hugh Vandeweghe added 16 points for the Cubs.

Heritage Christian 75, Westlake 53: Heritage Christian improved to 7-0. Seven Bahati scored 23 points and Giovanni Goree added 21 points.

Crenshaw 83, Fremont 51: The Cougars stayed unbeaten. King Peterson scored 26 points and AJ Robinson 23 points.

Grant 114, Chavez 28: Jayleen Jones finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for the 2-0 Lancers.

San Diego 66, Redondo Union 63: Noah Marte made four free throws in the final 9.4 seconds to clinch the Beverly Hills tournament win for San Diego.

Thousand Oaks 80, Nipomo 41: Elias Chin scored 26 points for the 7-0 Lancers.

Saugus 63, Golden Valley 57: Max Tengan led Saugus with 12 points.

Valencia 65, Canyon 47: Kai Davis had 19 points and Mikah Ballew 18 for Valencia.

Agoura 62, Oak Park 60: Nasir Meyer had 24 points and Zane Miller 22 for the 8-2 Chargers. Isaiah Sherrard scored 19 points for Oak Park.

Newbury Park 64, Chaminade 57: Cooper Lucas scored 18 points for 9-1 Newbury Park.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 63, Narbonne 55: The Gauchos’ winning streak came to an end with a road defeat.

St. Francis 58, Hillsdale 31: Chris Kalachian had 13 points for St. Francis.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 68, Utah Fremont 36: Mackenly Randolph had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Juju Watkins added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Sierra Canyon (5-0).

Edison 66, Long Beach Wilson 39: Mia Cassel scored 19 points and Taylor Savage added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Edison.

Mater Dei 48, Arizona Millennium 31: In Arizona, the Monarchs (5-1) got the victory behind Caia Elisaldez, who scored 22 points.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 7, Cypress 0: The Friars (3-0-2) received three goals from Joe Moyer and two from Dylan Graham and Martin Rico.

Cathedral 3, Mater Dei 3: The match ended in a tie after Mater Dei rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Aaron Espana had two goals for Cathedral.