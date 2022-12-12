The Times’ All-Star girls’ volleyball team for 2022
A look at the 10-player L.A. Times All-Star girls’ volleyball team for 2022:
Charlie Fuerbringer, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, 5-10 setter, junior: An excellent passer with high volleyball IQ, her ability to block and serve sets her apart from teammates and opponents.
Olivia Babcock, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-4 opposite hitter, senior: The University of Pittsburgh commit was the driving force in leading Sierra Canyon to a Southern Section Division 1 championship.
Danit Cohen, West Hills Chaminade, 5-8 setter, senior: Captained Chaminade’s offense during a dream run to a Division II state championship.
Liv Hertzog, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0 middle blocker, senior: In a down year for middle blockers, Hertzog was tabbed by coaches as the best at her position, finishing sixth in California in blocks.
Mason Kelley, Granada Hills, 5-6 setter, senior: Chosen the City Section Open Division player of the year after orchestrating the Highlanders to the championship.
Claire Little, Vista Murrieta, 6-3 outside hitter, senior: BYU commit put it all together in averaging 5.4 kills per set to lead Vista Murrieta to a Southern Section Division 2 championship.
Torrey Stafford, L.A. Marymount, 6-2 outside hitter, senior: Completely taking over matches unlike anyone else this season, the Pittsburgh commit finished second in California in kills.
London Wijay, Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, 5-11 outside hitter, junior: Led the Warriors to a program-defining season that ended in a Southern Section Division 3 title.
Tinoa Woodward-Hart, Venice, 5-4 libero, junior: Proved herself as the best libero in the City Section, earning a first-team All-City Open Division selection.
Drew Wright, Mira Costa, 5-10 outside hitter, senior: This undersized player packed a massive punch, forming a deadly combination with Fuerbringer as the centerpiece of the Mustangs’ offense.
