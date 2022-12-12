Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ All-Star girls’ volleyball team for 2022

Marymount High outside hitter Torrey Stafford poses for a photo with volleyball tucked under her right arm.
Torrey Stafford was a driving force for Marymount High, finishing second in the state in kills.
(Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)
By Luca Evans
Share

A look at the 10-player L.A. Times All-Star girls’ volleyball team for 2022:

Charlie Fuerbringer, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, 5-10 setter, junior: An excellent passer with high volleyball IQ, her ability to block and serve sets her apart from teammates and opponents.

Olivia Babcock, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-4 opposite hitter, senior: The University of Pittsburgh commit was the driving force in leading Sierra Canyon to a Southern Section Division 1 championship.

Advertisement

Danit Cohen, West Hills Chaminade, 5-8 setter, senior: Captained Chaminade’s offense during a dream run to a Division II state championship.

Liv Hertzog, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0 middle blocker, senior: In a down year for middle blockers, Hertzog was tabbed by coaches as the best at her position, finishing sixth in California in blocks.

Mason Kelley, Granada Hills, 5-6 setter, senior: Chosen the City Section Open Division player of the year after orchestrating the Highlanders to the championship.

Claire Little, Vista Murrieta, 6-3 outside hitter, senior: BYU commit put it all together in averaging 5.4 kills per set to lead Vista Murrieta to a Southern Section Division 2 championship.

Torrey Stafford, L.A. Marymount, 6-2 outside hitter, senior: Completely taking over matches unlike anyone else this season, the Pittsburgh commit finished second in California in kills.

London Wijay, Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, 5-11 outside hitter, junior: Led the Warriors to a program-defining season that ended in a Southern Section Division 3 title.

Tinoa Woodward-Hart, Venice, 5-4 libero, junior: Proved herself as the best libero in the City Section, earning a first-team All-City Open Division selection.

Drew Wright, Mira Costa, 5-10 outside hitter, senior: This undersized player packed a massive punch, forming a deadly combination with Fuerbringer as the centerpiece of the Mustangs’ offense.

Carson, California December 8, 2022-Mira Costa High School volleyball setter Charlie Fuerbringer is the girls' volleyball player off the year. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Complete coverage: The Times’ 2022 All-Star girls’ volleyball team

Mira Costa setter Charlie Fuerbringer is The Times’ girls’ volleyball player of the year. A look at the team and Stefanie Wigfall, coach of the year.

High School Sports
Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement