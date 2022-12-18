The Times’ past high school football players of the year
Winners of The Times’ high school football player of the year award:
Year; Player; School; Pos.
2022; Dijon Stanley; Granada Hills; RB
2021; Mason Graham; Servite; DL
2021*; Matayo Uiagalelei; St. John Bosco; TE
2019; Bryce Young; Mater Dei; QB
2018; Bru McCoy; Mater Dei; WR
2017; JT Daniels; Mater; Dei; QB
2016; Wyatt Davis; St. John Bosco; OL
2015; Mique Juarez; North Torrance; LB
2014; Josh Rosen; St. John Bosco; QB
2013; Jaleel Wadood; St. John Bosco; S
2012; Thomas Duarte; Mater Dei; WR/LB
2011; Su’a Cravens; Vista Murrieta; RB/WR/LB
2010; De'Anthony Thomas; Crenshaw; RB/DB
2009; Cody Fajardo; Servite; QB
2008; Taylor Martinez; Corona Centennial; QB
2007; Matt Barkley; Mater Dei; QB
2006; Aaron Corp; Orange Lutheran; QB
2005; Toby Gerhart; Norco; RB
2004; DeSean Jackson; Long Beach Poly; RB
2003; Brigham Harwell; Los Altos; DL/FB
2002; Whitney Lewis; St. Bonaventure; WR
2001; Hershel Dennis; Long Beach Poly; RB
2000; Tyler Ebell; Ventura; RB
1999; Matt Grootegoed; Mater Dei; RB/LB
1998; Chris Lewis; Long Beach Poly; QB
1997; DeShaun Foster; Tustin; RB/DB
1996; Antoine Harris; Loyola; TE/DE
1995; Chris Claiborne; Riverside North; LB/RB
1994; Daylon McCutcheon; Bishop Amat; RB/DB
1993; Glenn Thompkins; Eisenhower; QB
1992; Travis Kirschke; Esperanza; DL
1991; Billy Blanton; Mater Dei; QB
1990; John Walsh; Carson; QB
1989; Kevin Copeland; Dorsey; WR
1988; Derek Brown; Servite; RB
1987; Russell White; Crespi; RB
Note: * spring season
Granada Hills running back Dijon Stanley is The Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back, lineman and coach of the year.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.