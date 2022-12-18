Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ past high school football players of the year

Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young dives across the goal line to score against St. John Bosco in 2019.
Quarterback Bryce Young, scoring against St. John Bosco in a 2019 playoff game, was The Times’ high school football player of the year that season while at Mater Dei.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Winners of The Times’ high school football player of the year award:

Year; Player; School; Pos.

2022; Dijon Stanley; Granada Hills; RB

2021; Mason Graham; Servite; DL

2021*; Matayo Uiagalelei; St. John Bosco; TE

2019; Bryce Young; Mater Dei; QB

2018; Bru McCoy; Mater Dei; WR

2017; JT Daniels; Mater; Dei; QB

2016; Wyatt Davis; St. John Bosco; OL

2015; Mique Juarez; North Torrance; LB

2014; Josh Rosen; St. John Bosco; QB

2013; Jaleel Wadood; St. John Bosco; S

2012; Thomas Duarte; Mater Dei; WR/LB

2011; Su’a Cravens; Vista Murrieta; RB/WR/LB

2010; De'Anthony Thomas; Crenshaw; RB/DB

2009; Cody Fajardo; Servite; QB

2008; Taylor Martinez; Corona Centennial; QB

2007; Matt Barkley; Mater Dei; QB

2006; Aaron Corp; Orange Lutheran; QB

2005; Toby Gerhart; Norco; RB

2004; DeSean Jackson; Long Beach Poly; RB

2003; Brigham Harwell; Los Altos; DL/FB

2002; Whitney Lewis; St. Bonaventure; WR

2001; Hershel Dennis; Long Beach Poly; RB

2000; Tyler Ebell; Ventura; RB

1999; Matt Grootegoed; Mater Dei; RB/LB

1998; Chris Lewis; Long Beach Poly; QB

1997; DeShaun Foster; Tustin; RB/DB

1996; Antoine Harris; Loyola; TE/DE

1995; Chris Claiborne; Riverside North; LB/RB

1994; Daylon McCutcheon; Bishop Amat; RB/DB

1993; Glenn Thompkins; Eisenhower; QB

1992; Travis Kirschke; Esperanza; DL

1991; Billy Blanton; Mater Dei; QB

1990; John Walsh; Carson; QB

1989; Kevin Copeland; Dorsey; WR

1988; Derek Brown; Servite; RB

1987; Russell White; Crespi; RB

Note: * spring season

Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills prepares to take off behind the blocking of Phyllip Hamburg-Martinez.

Sports

Complete coverage: The Times’ 2022 All-Star high school football team

Granada Hills running back Dijon Stanley is The Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back, lineman and coach of the year.
Advertisement

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement