Advertisement
High School Sports

L.A. Times high school football coach of the year: John Lester, Laguna Hills

Laguna Hills High football coach John Lester talks to his team.
Laguna Hills High’s John Lester is The Times’ high school football coach of the year after guiding the Hawks to a 15-1 record.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

When John Lester talks, the players at Laguna Hills High listen.

His team had a historic football season, going 15-1 while winning the Southern Section Division 7 championship, a Southern California regional title and the Division 3-A state title.

The respect and confidence his players had in him paid off in the final game when Laguna Hills fell behind 27-7 at halftime on the road against San Jose Bellarmine and rallied for a 28-27 victory in the rain.

Advertisement

Lester has been named the coach of the year by The Times.

Lester overcame two brain surgeries to remove a tumor. His courage and determination rubbed off on his players. It was his second year as head coach but he has spent 31 years at Laguna Hills.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride,” he said. “I’ve been telling people this season could be a movie but no one would believe the script. We had a motto all year, ‘Business as usual.’”

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement