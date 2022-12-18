L.A. Times high school football coach of the year: John Lester, Laguna Hills

When John Lester talks, the players at Laguna Hills High listen.

His team had a historic football season, going 15-1 while winning the Southern Section Division 7 championship, a Southern California regional title and the Division 3-A state title.

The respect and confidence his players had in him paid off in the final game when Laguna Hills fell behind 27-7 at halftime on the road against San Jose Bellarmine and rallied for a 28-27 victory in the rain.

Lester has been named the coach of the year by The Times.

Coach John Lester of Laguna Hills. Another road trip coming. 14-1. pic.twitter.com/86UvfF8mKh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 4, 2022

Lester overcame two brain surgeries to remove a tumor. His courage and determination rubbed off on his players. It was his second year as head coach but he has spent 31 years at Laguna Hills.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride,” he said. “I’ve been telling people this season could be a movie but no one would believe the script. We had a motto all year, ‘Business as usual.’”