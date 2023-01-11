Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings
Here are this week’s high school girls’ basketball rankings for the Southland, provided by CalHiSports.com.
Rank (last wk), Team and record
1. (1) Sierra Canyon 16-0
2. (2) Etiwanda 15-0
3. (3) Santa Ana Mater Dei 15-2
4. (4) Sage Hill 11-6
5. (6) Los Osos 13-1
6. (5) Corona Santiago 12-6
7. (7) Corona Centennial 11-7
8. (8) Westchester 16-0
9. (10) Ontario Christian 16-2
10. (9) Rosary 15-4
11. (11) Orange Lutheran 14-3
12. (12) Hart 18-2
13. (19) Chaminade 9-8
14. (13) Leuzinger 14-3
15. (14) Brentwood 15-3
16. (15) Windward 10-5
17. (16) San Juan Hills 17-3
18. (NR) Marlborough 14-3
19. (17) Lynwood 11-7
20. (NR) Flintridge Prep 16-1
