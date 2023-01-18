Advertisement
Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings

Skye Belker of No. 6 Windward had 39 points on Tuesday against Brentwood.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California from CalHiSports.com for The Times:

1. (1) Sierra Canyon 19-0

2. (2) Etiwanda 18-1

3. (3) Mater Dei 19-2

4. (4) Sage Hill 13-8

5. (15) Brentwood 17-3

6. (16) Windward 13-5

7. (5) Los Osos 15-2

8. (6) Corona Santiago 15-7

9. (7) Corona Centennial 14-8

10. (9) Ontario Christian 19-2

11. (10) Rosary 17-4

12. (8) Westchester 19-1

13. (11) Orange Lutheran 16-5

14. (12) Hart 19-2

15. (NR) Village Christian 15-5

16. (NR) Harvard-Westlake 14-7

17. (18) Marlborough 16-4

18. (13) Chaminade 11-10

19. (13) Leuzinger 17-3

20. (17) San Juan Hills 18-4

