Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings
A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California from CalHiSports.com for The Times:
1. (1) Sierra Canyon 19-0
2. (2) Etiwanda 18-1
3. (3) Mater Dei 19-2
4. (4) Sage Hill 13-8
5. (15) Brentwood 17-3
6. (16) Windward 13-5
7. (5) Los Osos 15-2
8. (6) Corona Santiago 15-7
9. (7) Corona Centennial 14-8
10. (9) Ontario Christian 19-2
11. (10) Rosary 17-4
12. (8) Westchester 19-1
13. (11) Orange Lutheran 16-5
14. (12) Hart 19-2
15. (NR) Village Christian 15-5
16. (NR) Harvard-Westlake 14-7
17. (18) Marlborough 16-4
18. (13) Chaminade 11-10
19. (13) Leuzinger 17-3
20. (17) San Juan Hills 18-4
