Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeats top team from Northern California
Despite eight losses, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (15-8) is trying to lock down a Southern Section Open Division playoff berth by playing one of the toughest schedules in Southern California.
A 64-53 win Saturday night in the State Preview Classic over San Ramon Dougherty Valley High (19-2), the No. 1 team in Northern California, certainly helps the Knights’ cause.
Mercy Miller scored 17 points, Dusty Stromer 15 and Caleb Foster 11.
Combined with a double-overtime loss to No. 1 Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday, the Knights are showing they can compete with the best.
Still to come is a critical Mission League game against Sierra Canyon on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.
‘I’m so humbly grateful.’ Dominguez honors alums Tyson Chandler and Tayshaun Prince
NBA champions Tyson Chandler and Tayshaun Prince returned to Dominguez High, where they spoke with players and had their jerseys retired.
Village Christian 59, Colony 48: Immanuel Taylor and Thomas Luczak each scored 17 points for Village Christian. Denzel Hines had 17 points for Colony.
St. Francis 75, Fairfax 64: George Tupy finished with 21 points to help St. Francis prevail in overtime. Darius Carr had 25 points for Fairfax.
Campbell Hall 74, Hillcrest 67: Tanner Jones had 17 points for Campbell Hall (14-9).
Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 65: The Monarchs received 31 points from freshman Brannon Martinsen. Freshman Kaiden Bailey scored 28 points for Crean Lutheran.
Loyola 69, Calabasas 38: The Coyotes struggled one night after their upset of Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League contest. Hugh Vandeweghe scored 15 points and Jonas de Krassel had 14 points.
St. Bonaventure 76, Mission Viejo 67: Dylan Benner contributed 36 points and 17 rebounds for St. Bonaventure.
Rolling Hills Prep 64, Los Altos 28: JV Brown led Rolling Hills Prep with 20 points.
St. Anthony 61, Long Beach Poly 55: Tyler Small had 15 points for St. Anthony. Cash Stokley finished with 20 points for Poly.
AGBU 90, Avalon 40: Matthew Sahnazoglu made a school-record 12 threes and finished with 46 points for AGBU (15-3).
Girls’ basketball
Mater Dei 76, St. Mary’s 61: Jenessa Cotton finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Monarchs.
Brentwood 68, McFarland 36: Emma Dudley led Brentwood with 24 points.
