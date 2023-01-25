Unbeaten Sierra Canyon tops Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings
A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California from CalHiSports.com for The Times. Previous rank in parentheses:
1. (1) Sierra Canyon 21-0
2. (2) Etiwanda 22-1
3. (3) Mater Dei 22-2
4. (4) Sage Hill 15-8
5. (10) Ontario Christian 22-2
6. (6) Windward 14-6
7. (5) Brentwood 18-4
8. (7) Los Osos 17-3
9. (8) Corona Santiago 17-7
10. (9) Corona Centennial 16-9
11. (11) Rosary 17-5
12. (12) Westchester 22-1
13. (13) Orange Lutheran 17-5
14. (14) Hart 22-2
15. (15) Village Christian 17-5
16. (16) Harvard-Westlake 15-8
17. (17) Marlborough 17-5
18. (18) Chaminade 12-11
19. (19) Leuzinger 19-3
20. (NR) Flintridge Prep 20-2
The Mustangs remain unbeaten in the Bay League with an 82-47 victory over Peninsula on Tuesday night.
