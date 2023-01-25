Unbeaten Sierra Canyon tops Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings

The Mustangs remain unbeaten in the Bay League with an 82-47 victory over Peninsula on Tuesday night.

A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California from CalHiSports.com for The Times. Previous rank in parentheses:

Coach Jerica Williams has Windward at No. 6 this week.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.