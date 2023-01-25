Advertisement
Unbeaten Sierra Canyon tops Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings

Coach Jerica Williams has Windward at No. 6 this week.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California from CalHiSports.com for The Times. Previous rank in parentheses:

1. (1) Sierra Canyon 21-0

2. (2) Etiwanda 22-1

3. (3) Mater Dei 22-2

4. (4) Sage Hill 15-8

5. (10) Ontario Christian 22-2

6. (6) Windward 14-6

7. (5) Brentwood 18-4

8. (7) Los Osos 17-3

9. (8) Corona Santiago 17-7

10. (9) Corona Centennial 16-9

11. (11) Rosary 17-5

12. (12) Westchester 22-1

13. (13) Orange Lutheran 17-5

14. (14) Hart 22-2

15. (15) Village Christian 17-5

16. (16) Harvard-Westlake 15-8

17. (17) Marlborough 17-5

18. (18) Chaminade 12-11

19. (19) Leuzinger 19-3

20. (NR) Flintridge Prep 20-2

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

