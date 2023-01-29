Advertisement
The Times’ boys basketball top 25 rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (26-1); No. 1 seed for this week’s Mission League tournament (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-3); Eric Freeny had 34 points in Nike Extravaganza win (2)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (24-1); Showdown with St. Bernard on Monday (3)

4. WEST RANCH (25-1); Wildcats are ready for Open Division playoffs (4)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-8); Big wins over Sierra Canyon, St. Augustine (6)

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-4); Can clinch Trinity League title on Tuesday (5)

7. SIERRA CANYON (19-6); Another likely showdown with Notre Dame on Wednesday (7)

8. ETIWANDA (20-4); Eagles gearing up to be spoiler in Open Division playoffs (8)

9. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (20-6); Freshmen will get good experience in Division 1 playoffs (14)

10. MIRA COSTA (24-1); Neighborhood team having dream season (9)

11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (16-9); Big game with Rancho Verde on Tuesday (10)

12. ST. BERNARD (19-5); Can be Del Rey League spoiler (15)

13. WALNUT (24-2); Set to be co-league champions (13)

14. JSERRA (18-8); Lions upset St. John Bosco and getting healthy (NR)

15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (21-5); Face Heritage Christian on Tuesday (11)

16. ANAHEIM CANYON (21-5); Big win over Foothill (19)

17. CROSSROADS (18-7); Headed to Gold Coast League title (NR)

18. FOOTHILL (23-4); Tied for Crestview League lead (12)

19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-8); Faces St. John Bosco on Tuesday (17)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-5); Another strong season for coach Harvey Kitani (20)

21. SANTA MARGARITA (20-6); Freshman Brayden Kyman making contributions (18)

22. OXNARD (24-2); Channel League champions (21)

23. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (22-4); 8-0 in the Camino Real League (24)

24. WINDWARD (19-7); Ready for a deep playoff run (23)

25. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (19-8); On a five-game winning streak (NR)

