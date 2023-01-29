The Times’ boys basketball top 25 rankings

23. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (22-4); 8-0 in the Camino Real League (24)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-5); Another strong season for coach Harvey Kitani (20)

14. JSERRA (18-8); Lions upset St. John Bosco and getting healthy (NR)

13. WALNUT (24-2); Set to be co-league champions (13)

12. ST. BERNARD (19-5); Can be Del Rey League spoiler (15)

11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (16-9); Big game with Rancho Verde on Tuesday (10)

9. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (20-6); Freshmen will get good experience in Division 1 playoffs (14)

8. ETIWANDA (20-4); Eagles gearing up to be spoiler in Open Division playoffs (8)

7. SIERRA CANYON (19-6); Another likely showdown with Notre Dame on Wednesday (7)

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-4); Can clinch Trinity League title on Tuesday (5)

4. WEST RANCH (25-1); Wildcats are ready for Open Division playoffs (4)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (24-1); Showdown with St. Bernard on Monday (3)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-3); Eric Freeny had 34 points in Nike Extravaganza win (2)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (26-1); No. 1 seed for this week’s Mission League tournament (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Corona Centennial guard Jared McCain has led the Huskies to a No. 2 ranking in the Southland.

