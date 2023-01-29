The Times’ boys basketball top 25 rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (26-1); No. 1 seed for this week’s Mission League tournament (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-3); Eric Freeny had 34 points in Nike Extravaganza win (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (24-1); Showdown with St. Bernard on Monday (3)
4. WEST RANCH (25-1); Wildcats are ready for Open Division playoffs (4)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-8); Big wins over Sierra Canyon, St. Augustine (6)
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-4); Can clinch Trinity League title on Tuesday (5)
7. SIERRA CANYON (19-6); Another likely showdown with Notre Dame on Wednesday (7)
8. ETIWANDA (20-4); Eagles gearing up to be spoiler in Open Division playoffs (8)
9. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (20-6); Freshmen will get good experience in Division 1 playoffs (14)
10. MIRA COSTA (24-1); Neighborhood team having dream season (9)
11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (16-9); Big game with Rancho Verde on Tuesday (10)
12. ST. BERNARD (19-5); Can be Del Rey League spoiler (15)
13. WALNUT (24-2); Set to be co-league champions (13)
14. JSERRA (18-8); Lions upset St. John Bosco and getting healthy (NR)
15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (21-5); Face Heritage Christian on Tuesday (11)
16. ANAHEIM CANYON (21-5); Big win over Foothill (19)
17. CROSSROADS (18-7); Headed to Gold Coast League title (NR)
18. FOOTHILL (23-4); Tied for Crestview League lead (12)
19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-8); Faces St. John Bosco on Tuesday (17)
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-5); Another strong season for coach Harvey Kitani (20)
21. SANTA MARGARITA (20-6); Freshman Brayden Kyman making contributions (18)
22. OXNARD (24-2); Channel League champions (21)
23. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (22-4); 8-0 in the Camino Real League (24)
24. WINDWARD (19-7); Ready for a deep playoff run (23)
25. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (19-8); On a five-game winning streak (NR)
