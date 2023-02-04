High school basketball: City playoff pairings

BOYS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Westchester at #1 Narbonne

#5 King/Drew at #4 Taft

#6 Crenshaw at #3 Fairfax

#7 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 El Camino Real at #8 Los Angeles Hamilton

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Granada Hills

#10 South East at #7 Chatsworth

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Hamilton/El Camino Real winner at #1 Venice

#5 Los Angeles CES at #4 Gardena

Granada Hills/Roosevelt winner at #3 Palisades

Chatsworth/South East winner at #2 Grant

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Dorsey at #16 Manual Arts

#20 Sun Valley Poly at #13 Roybal

#19 Hollywood at #14 View Park

#18 Sherman Oaks CES at #15 Los Angeles

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Manual Arts/Dorsey winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#9 Cleveland at #8 Verdugo Hills

#12 Lincoln at #5 Legacy

Roybal/Sun Valley Poly winner at #4 South Gate

View Park/Hollywood winner at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Marshall

#10 Los Angeles University at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy

Los Angeles/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #2 Bravo

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Animo De La Hoya at #16 Locke

#20 Mendez at #13 New West

#19 Larchmont at #14 Chavez

#18 Monroe at #15 San Fernando

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Locke/Animo De La Hoya winner at #1 Garfield

#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Bell

#12 Vaughn at #5 North Hollywood

New West/Mendez winner at #4 Franklin

Chavez/Larchmont winner at #3 Marquez

#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Hawkins

#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Northridge

San Fernando/Monroe winner at #2 Arleta

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Lake Balboa at #16 Lakeview

#20 Valor at #13 Rivera

#19 Animo Robinson at #14 Maywood CES

#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 East Valley

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Lakeview/Lake Balboa winner at #1 Sotomayor

#9 University Prep Value at #8 Annenberg

#12 Los Angeles Leadership at #5 West Adams

Rivera/Valor winner at #4 Canoga Park

Maywood CES/Animo Robinson winner at #3 Huntington Park

#11 Foshay at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences

#10 Maywood at #7 Animo Venice

East Valley/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Middle College

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Alliance Marine at #16 Valley Oaks CES

#20 Orthopaedic at #13 New Designs University Park

#19 Rise Kohyang at #14 New Designs Watts

#18 Academia Avance at #15 WISH

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Valley Oaks CES/Alliance Marine winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#9 Alliance Bloomfield at #8 North Valley Military

#12 East College Prep at #5 Triumph

New Designs University Park/Orthopaedic winner at #4 Dymally

New Designs Watts/Rise Kohyang winner at #3 Math/Science

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Contreras

#10 Collins at #7 Elizabeth

WISH/Academia Avance winner at #2 University Pathways Public Service

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 15, 7 p.m..; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.

GIRLS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#8 San Fernando at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Birmingham at #4 King/Drew

#6 Palisades at #3 Crenshaw

#7 Taft at #2 Westchester

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Narbonne at #8 Arleta

#12 Venice at #5 Garfield

#11 Van Nuys at #6 El Camino Real

#10 Cleveland at #7 Verdugo Hills

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Arleta/Narbonne winner at #1 Los Angeles Hamilton

Garfield/Venice winner at #4 Sun Valley Poly

El Camino Real/Van Nuys winner at #3 Los Angeles CES

Verdugo Hills/Cleveland winner at #2 Eagle Rock

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Alliance Stern at #16 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#20 West Adams at #13 Hollywood

#19 Jefferson at #14 Legacy

#18 Marquez at #15 Northridge

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt/Alliance Stern winner at #1 San Pedro

#9 Sylmar at #8 Carson

#12 North Hollywood at #5 Bravo

Hollywood/West Adams winner at #4 South Gate

Legacy/Jefferson winner at #3 Los Angeles Marshall

#11 Maywood CES at #6 Los Angeles Wilson

#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Lincoln

Northridge/Marquez winner at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Bernstein at #16 Gardena

#20 Collins at #13 Lakeview

#19 Animo Robinson at #14 Panorama

#18 View Park at #15 Los Angeles University

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Gardena/Bernstein winner at #1 Washington

#9 Huntington Park at #8 Franklin

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Santee

Lakeview/Collins winner at #4 Harbor Teacher

Panorama/Animo Robinson winner at #3 Contreras

#11 University Prep Value at #6 South East

#10 Triumph at #7 Sherman Oaks CES

University/View Park winner at #2 Vaughn

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Episcopal at #16 Sun Valley Magnet

#20 Alliance Neuwirth at #13 Hawkins

#19 Dymally at #14 Chavez

#18 Rise Kohyang at #15 Math/Science

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Sun Valley Magnet/Episcopal winner at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences

#9 Alliance Marine at #8 USC-Media Arts/Engineering

#12 Academia Avance at #5 New West

Hawkins/Alliance Neuwirth winner at #4 Community Charter

Chavez/Dymally winner at #3 WISH

#11 Rivera at #6 Larchmont

#10 East Valley at #7 Downtown Magnets

Math/Science/Rise Kohyang winner at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Lake Balboa at #16 Roybal

#20 University Pathways Medical Magnet at #13 East College Prep

#19 Alliance Burton at #14 USC Hybrid

#18 CALS Early College at #15 Discovery

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Roybal/Lake Balboa winner at #1 Fremont

#9 Annenberg at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Girls Leadership

East College Prep/University Pathways Medical Magnet winner at #4 Angelou

USC Hybrid/Alliance Burton winner at #3 Foshay

#11 University Pathways Public Service at #6 North Valley Military

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 New Designs University Park

Discovery/CALS Early College winner at #2 Camino Nuevo

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 14, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.

