High school basketball: City playoff pairings
BOYS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Westchester at #1 Narbonne
#5 King/Drew at #4 Taft
#6 Crenshaw at #3 Fairfax
#7 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 El Camino Real at #8 Los Angeles Hamilton
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Granada Hills
#10 South East at #7 Chatsworth
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Hamilton/El Camino Real winner at #1 Venice
#5 Los Angeles CES at #4 Gardena
Granada Hills/Roosevelt winner at #3 Palisades
Chatsworth/South East winner at #2 Grant
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Dorsey at #16 Manual Arts
#20 Sun Valley Poly at #13 Roybal
#19 Hollywood at #14 View Park
#18 Sherman Oaks CES at #15 Los Angeles
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Manual Arts/Dorsey winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#9 Cleveland at #8 Verdugo Hills
#12 Lincoln at #5 Legacy
Roybal/Sun Valley Poly winner at #4 South Gate
View Park/Hollywood winner at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Marshall
#10 Los Angeles University at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy
Los Angeles/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #2 Bravo
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Animo De La Hoya at #16 Locke
#20 Mendez at #13 New West
#19 Larchmont at #14 Chavez
#18 Monroe at #15 San Fernando
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Locke/Animo De La Hoya winner at #1 Garfield
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Bell
#12 Vaughn at #5 North Hollywood
New West/Mendez winner at #4 Franklin
Chavez/Larchmont winner at #3 Marquez
#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Hawkins
#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Northridge
San Fernando/Monroe winner at #2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Lake Balboa at #16 Lakeview
#20 Valor at #13 Rivera
#19 Animo Robinson at #14 Maywood CES
#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 East Valley
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Lakeview/Lake Balboa winner at #1 Sotomayor
#9 University Prep Value at #8 Annenberg
#12 Los Angeles Leadership at #5 West Adams
Rivera/Valor winner at #4 Canoga Park
Maywood CES/Animo Robinson winner at #3 Huntington Park
#11 Foshay at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences
#10 Maywood at #7 Animo Venice
East Valley/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Middle College
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Alliance Marine at #16 Valley Oaks CES
#20 Orthopaedic at #13 New Designs University Park
#19 Rise Kohyang at #14 New Designs Watts
#18 Academia Avance at #15 WISH
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Valley Oaks CES/Alliance Marine winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#9 Alliance Bloomfield at #8 North Valley Military
#12 East College Prep at #5 Triumph
New Designs University Park/Orthopaedic winner at #4 Dymally
New Designs Watts/Rise Kohyang winner at #3 Math/Science
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Contreras
#10 Collins at #7 Elizabeth
WISH/Academia Avance winner at #2 University Pathways Public Service
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 15, 7 p.m..; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.
GIRLS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#8 San Fernando at #1 Granada Hills
#5 Birmingham at #4 King/Drew
#6 Palisades at #3 Crenshaw
#7 Taft at #2 Westchester
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Narbonne at #8 Arleta
#12 Venice at #5 Garfield
#11 Van Nuys at #6 El Camino Real
#10 Cleveland at #7 Verdugo Hills
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Arleta/Narbonne winner at #1 Los Angeles Hamilton
Garfield/Venice winner at #4 Sun Valley Poly
El Camino Real/Van Nuys winner at #3 Los Angeles CES
Verdugo Hills/Cleveland winner at #2 Eagle Rock
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Alliance Stern at #16 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#20 West Adams at #13 Hollywood
#19 Jefferson at #14 Legacy
#18 Marquez at #15 Northridge
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt/Alliance Stern winner at #1 San Pedro
#9 Sylmar at #8 Carson
#12 North Hollywood at #5 Bravo
Hollywood/West Adams winner at #4 South Gate
Legacy/Jefferson winner at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#11 Maywood CES at #6 Los Angeles Wilson
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Lincoln
Northridge/Marquez winner at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Bernstein at #16 Gardena
#20 Collins at #13 Lakeview
#19 Animo Robinson at #14 Panorama
#18 View Park at #15 Los Angeles University
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Gardena/Bernstein winner at #1 Washington
#9 Huntington Park at #8 Franklin
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Santee
Lakeview/Collins winner at #4 Harbor Teacher
Panorama/Animo Robinson winner at #3 Contreras
#11 University Prep Value at #6 South East
#10 Triumph at #7 Sherman Oaks CES
University/View Park winner at #2 Vaughn
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Episcopal at #16 Sun Valley Magnet
#20 Alliance Neuwirth at #13 Hawkins
#19 Dymally at #14 Chavez
#18 Rise Kohyang at #15 Math/Science
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Sun Valley Magnet/Episcopal winner at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences
#9 Alliance Marine at #8 USC-Media Arts/Engineering
#12 Academia Avance at #5 New West
Hawkins/Alliance Neuwirth winner at #4 Community Charter
Chavez/Dymally winner at #3 WISH
#11 Rivera at #6 Larchmont
#10 East Valley at #7 Downtown Magnets
Math/Science/Rise Kohyang winner at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Lake Balboa at #16 Roybal
#20 University Pathways Medical Magnet at #13 East College Prep
#19 Alliance Burton at #14 USC Hybrid
#18 CALS Early College at #15 Discovery
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Roybal/Lake Balboa winner at #1 Fremont
#9 Annenberg at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Girls Leadership
East College Prep/University Pathways Medical Magnet winner at #4 Angelou
USC Hybrid/Alliance Burton winner at #3 Foshay
#11 University Pathways Public Service at #6 North Valley Military
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 New Designs University Park
Discovery/CALS Early College winner at #2 Camino Nuevo
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 14, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.