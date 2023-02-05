High school basketball: Saturday scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Chino Hills 71, CSDR 66
Crossroads 79, Compton Centennial 50
Price 61, Hillcrest Christian 57
Rancho Christian 70, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 62
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avalon 52, Lucerne Valley 18
Esperanza 59, Caruthers 56
La Salle 56, Rolling Hills Prep 35
Long Beach Poly 48, Troy 40
Pilibos 42, San Gabriel Academy 39
St. Monica 78, New Roads 31
