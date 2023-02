The Times’ final regular-season top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

25. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (20-8) vs. Portola on Wednesday (25)

24. WINDWARD (21-7) vs. Trabuco Hills on Wednesday (24)

23. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (24-4) vs. Bishop Alemany on Wednesday (23)

22. SANTA MARGARITA (20-8) at Los Alamitos on Wednesday (21)

21. OXNARD (26-2) vs. Westlake on Wednesday (22)

20. FOOTHILL (24-5) vs. Heritage Christian on Wednesday (18)

19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (22-5) vs. Cajon on Wednesday (20)

18. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-10) vs. San Juan Hills on Friday (19)

17. CROSSROADS (20-7) vs. Loyola on Wednesday (17)

15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (23-5) vs. St. Paul on Friday (15)

14. WALNUT (26-2) vs. Silverado on Wednesday (13)

12. JSERRA (20-8) at Great Oak on Wednesday (14)

11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (18-10) vs. Norco on Friday (11)

10. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (22-6) vs. Long Beach Poly on Wednesday (9)

9. SIERRA CANYON (20-7) at Corona Centennial on Friday (7)

7. ST. BERNARD (21-5) at Harvard-Westlake on Friday (12)

6. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (25-2) vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday (3)

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (24-4) at West Ranch on Friday (6)

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-9) at Bishop Montgomery on Friday (5)

3. WEST RANCH (27-1) vs. St. John Bosco on Friday (4)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (28-1), No. 2 seed in Open Division playoffs (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland at the end of the regular season.

Brady Dunlap, attempting a layup, and Harvard-Westlake end the regular season as the No. 1-ranked team in the Times’ poll while Dusty Stromer, defending on the play, and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame are ranked No. 4.

