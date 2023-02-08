High school girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
Arleta 62, Narbonne 35
Garfield 61, Venice 28
El Camino Real 59, Van Nuys 35
Cleveland 65, Verdugo Hills 54
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#8 Arleta at #1 Los Angeles Hamilton
#5 Garfield at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Los Angeles CES
#10 Cleveland at #2 Eagle Rock
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Los Angeles Roosevelt 65, Alliance Stern 27
Hollywood 40, West Adams 27
Legacy 56, Jefferson 34
Northridge 50, Marquez 32
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #1 San Pedro
#9 Sylmar at #8 Carson
#12 North Hollywood at #5 Bravo
#13 Hollywood at #4 South Gate
#14 Legacy at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#11 Maywood CES at #6 Los Angeles Wilson
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Lincoln
#15 Northridge at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Gardena 50, Bernstein 34
Lakeview 41, Collins 35
Panorama 55, Animo Robinson 38
Los Angeles University 55, View Park 37
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Gardena at #1 Washington
#9 Huntington Park at #8 Franklin
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Santee
#13 Lakeview at #4 Harbor Teacher
#14 Panorama at #3 Contreras
#11 University Prep Value at #6 South East
#10 Triumph at #7 Sherman Oaks CES
#15 Los Angeles University at #2 Vaughn
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Sun Valley Magnet 34, Episcopal 17
Hawkins 33, Alliance Neuwirth 8
Chavez 49, Dymally 18
Math/Science def. Rise Kohyang, score not reported
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences
#9 Alliance Marine at #8 USC-Media Arts/Engineering
#12 Academia Avance at #5 New West
#13 Hawkins at #4 Community Charter
#14 Chavez at #3 WISH
#11 Rivera at #6 Larchmont
#10 East Valley at #7 Downtown Magnets
#15 Math/Science at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
Roybal 44, Lake Balboa 16
East College Prep 30, University Pathways Medical Magnet 18
USC Hybrid 25, Alliance Burton 16
Discovery 51, CALS Early College 30
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Roybal at #1 Fremont
#9 Annenberg at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Girls Leadership
#13 East College Prep at #4 Angelou
#14 USC Hybrid at #3 Foshay
#11 University Pathways Public Service at #6 North Valley Military
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 New Designs University Park
#15 Discovery at #2 Camino Nuevo
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 14, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.
