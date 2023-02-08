Advertisement
High school girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Time staff
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

Arleta 62, Narbonne 35

Garfield 61, Venice 28

El Camino Real 59, Van Nuys 35

Cleveland 65, Verdugo Hills 54

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#8 Arleta at #1 Los Angeles Hamilton

#5 Garfield at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Los Angeles CES

#10 Cleveland at #2 Eagle Rock

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Los Angeles Roosevelt 65, Alliance Stern 27

Hollywood 40, West Adams 27

Legacy 56, Jefferson 34

Northridge 50, Marquez 32

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #1 San Pedro

#9 Sylmar at #8 Carson

#12 North Hollywood at #5 Bravo

#13 Hollywood at #4 South Gate

#14 Legacy at #3 Los Angeles Marshall

#11 Maywood CES at #6 Los Angeles Wilson

#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Lincoln

#15 Northridge at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Gardena 50, Bernstein 34

Lakeview 41, Collins 35

Panorama 55, Animo Robinson 38

Los Angeles University 55, View Park 37

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#16 Gardena at #1 Washington

#9 Huntington Park at #8 Franklin

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Santee

#13 Lakeview at #4 Harbor Teacher

#14 Panorama at #3 Contreras

#11 University Prep Value at #6 South East

#10 Triumph at #7 Sherman Oaks CES

#15 Los Angeles University at #2 Vaughn

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Sun Valley Magnet 34, Episcopal 17

Hawkins 33, Alliance Neuwirth 8

Chavez 49, Dymally 18

Math/Science def. Rise Kohyang, score not reported

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences

#9 Alliance Marine at #8 USC-Media Arts/Engineering

#12 Academia Avance at #5 New West

#13 Hawkins at #4 Community Charter

#14 Chavez at #3 WISH

#11 Rivera at #6 Larchmont

#10 East Valley at #7 Downtown Magnets

#15 Math/Science at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

Roybal 44, Lake Balboa 16

East College Prep 30, University Pathways Medical Magnet 18

USC Hybrid 25, Alliance Burton 16

Discovery 51, CALS Early College 30

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#16 Roybal at #1 Fremont

#9 Annenberg at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Girls Leadership

#13 East College Prep at #4 Angelou

#14 USC Hybrid at #3 Foshay

#11 University Pathways Public Service at #6 North Valley Military

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 New Designs University Park

#15 Discovery at #2 Camino Nuevo

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 14, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.

