High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Time staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

Standard start time is 5 p.m.; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

San Clemente 9, Schurr 8

Yucaipa 12, Huntington Beach 8

Harvard-Westlake 18, Agoura 3

King 16, Edison 3

Oaks Christian 8, Santa Barbara 4

Dos Pueblos 9, El Segundo 7

Santa Margarita 10, Mira Costa 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

San Clemente at #1 Long Beach Wilson

Yucaipa at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#3 King at Oaks Christian

#2 Santa Margarita at Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Millikan 21, Camarillo 6

Riverside Poly 5, Beckman 1

Ventura 15, Arlington 5

Dana Hills 21, Vista Murrieta 9

Murrieta Valley 14, Corona Centennial 4

Woodbridge 17, Los Osos 7

Anaheim Canyon 16, Bonita 10

Downey 17, Irvine University 11

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Riverside Poly at #1 Millikan

#4 Dana Hills at Ventura

Woodbridge at #3 Murrieta Valley

#2 Downey at Anaheim Canyon

DIVISION 6

First round, Wednesday

Jurupa Valley 7, Calabasas 6

Paloma Valley 10, Tahquitz 4

Los Amigos 7, Blair 5

Savanna 15, Montebello 7

Chadwick 25, San Bernardino 6

Lakeside 16, Montclair 7

West Valley 10, Indio 9

Placentia Valencia 19, San Gorgonio 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Jurupa Valley at Paloma Valley

Los Amigos at #4 Savanna

Lakeside at #3 Chadwick

West Valley at #2 Placentia Valencia

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday; semifinals in all divisions, Feb. 15. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

