High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
Standard start time is 5 p.m.; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
San Clemente 9, Schurr 8
Yucaipa 12, Huntington Beach 8
Harvard-Westlake 18, Agoura 3
King 16, Edison 3
Oaks Christian 8, Santa Barbara 4
Dos Pueblos 9, El Segundo 7
Santa Margarita 10, Mira Costa 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
San Clemente at #1 Long Beach Wilson
Yucaipa at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#3 King at Oaks Christian
#2 Santa Margarita at Dos Pueblos
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Millikan 21, Camarillo 6
Riverside Poly 5, Beckman 1
Ventura 15, Arlington 5
Dana Hills 21, Vista Murrieta 9
Murrieta Valley 14, Corona Centennial 4
Woodbridge 17, Los Osos 7
Anaheim Canyon 16, Bonita 10
Downey 17, Irvine University 11
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Riverside Poly at #1 Millikan
#4 Dana Hills at Ventura
Woodbridge at #3 Murrieta Valley
#2 Downey at Anaheim Canyon
DIVISION 6
First round, Wednesday
Jurupa Valley 7, Calabasas 6
Paloma Valley 10, Tahquitz 4
Los Amigos 7, Blair 5
Savanna 15, Montebello 7
Chadwick 25, San Bernardino 6
Lakeside 16, Montclair 7
West Valley 10, Indio 9
Placentia Valencia 19, San Gorgonio 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Jurupa Valley at Paloma Valley
Los Amigos at #4 Savanna
Lakeside at #3 Chadwick
West Valley at #2 Placentia Valencia
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday; semifinals in all divisions, Feb. 15. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
