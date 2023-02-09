Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Water polo ball on water
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Time staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN SECTION
Start times as reported by schools are indicated.

OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Foothill 6, Corona del Mar 5
Laguna Beach 9, San Marcos 7
Los Alamitos 11, Newport Harbor 6
Orange Lutheran 11, Mater Dei 9

Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Laguna Beach at #1 Foothill
#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
San Clemente vs. #1 Long Beach Wilson at Belmont Plaza Pool, 4 p.m.
Yucaipa at #4 Harvard-Westlake, 4 p.m.
#3 King at Oaks Christian, noon
#2 Santa Margarita at Dos Pueblos, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Riverside Poly vs. #1 Millikan at Long Beach CC, 11 a.m.
#4 Dana Hills at Ventura, 4 p.m.
Woodbridge at #3 Murrieta Valley, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Downey vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, noon

DIVISION 3
Second round, Thursday
JSerra 19, Capistrano Valley 1
Elsinore 5, La Serna 4
Long Beach Poly 7, La Habra 3
Irvine 12, Temple City 7
El Toro 11, Costa Mesa 4
La Canada 13, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11
California 14, Peninsula 13
Sunny Hills 10, Cypress 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday
Elsinore at #1 JSerra
Long Beach Poly at #4 Irvine
#3 El Toro at La Canada
#2 Sunny Hills at California

DIVISION 4
Second round, Thursday
Alta Loma 16, Arcadia 8
Norco 11, Palos Verdes 6
Valley View 8, Royal 6
Xavier Prep 7, Fountain Valley 4
Flintridge Sacred Heart 14, Buena 8
Portola 12, Temescal Canyon 11
Marlborough 15, West Torrance 3
Eastvale Roosevelt 10, Buena Park 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Alta Loma at Norco
#4 Xavier Prep at Valley View
#3 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Portola
Eastvale Roosevelt at Marlborough

DIVISION 5
Second round, Thursday
Rosary 10, Palm Springs 4
Flintridge Prep 6, Whittier 5
St. Joseph 9, West Covina 8
South Pasadena 18, Walnut 5
Pasadena Poly 16, Charter Oak 8
Upland 7, Ramona 3
Hemet 11, Rowland 9
Lakewood 12, Warren 8

Quarterfinals, Saturday
Flintridge Prep at #1 Rosary
#4 South Pasadena at St. Joseph
#3 Pasadena Poly at Upland
Hemet at #2 Lakewood

DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Jurupa Valley at Paloma Valley, 3 p.m.
Los Amigos at #4 Savanna, 3 p.m.
Lakeside vs. #3 Chadwick at Torrance Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.
West Valley at #2 Placentia Valencia, 10 a.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

