High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN SECTION

Start times as reported by schools are indicated.

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Foothill 6, Corona del Mar 5

Laguna Beach 9, San Marcos 7

Los Alamitos 11, Newport Harbor 6

Orange Lutheran 11, Mater Dei 9

Semifinals, Wednesday

#4 Laguna Beach at #1 Foothill

#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

San Clemente vs. #1 Long Beach Wilson at Belmont Plaza Pool, 4 p.m.

Yucaipa at #4 Harvard-Westlake, 4 p.m.

#3 King at Oaks Christian, noon

#2 Santa Margarita at Dos Pueblos, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Riverside Poly vs. #1 Millikan at Long Beach CC, 11 a.m.

#4 Dana Hills at Ventura, 4 p.m.

Woodbridge at #3 Murrieta Valley, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Downey vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, noon

DIVISION 3

Second round, Thursday

JSerra 19, Capistrano Valley 1

Elsinore 5, La Serna 4

Long Beach Poly 7, La Habra 3

Irvine 12, Temple City 7

El Toro 11, Costa Mesa 4

La Canada 13, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11

California 14, Peninsula 13

Sunny Hills 10, Cypress 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Elsinore at #1 JSerra

Long Beach Poly at #4 Irvine

#3 El Toro at La Canada

#2 Sunny Hills at California

DIVISION 4

Second round, Thursday

Alta Loma 16, Arcadia 8

Norco 11, Palos Verdes 6

Valley View 8, Royal 6

Xavier Prep 7, Fountain Valley 4

Flintridge Sacred Heart 14, Buena 8

Portola 12, Temescal Canyon 11

Marlborough 15, West Torrance 3

Eastvale Roosevelt 10, Buena Park 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Alta Loma at Norco

#4 Xavier Prep at Valley View

#3 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Portola

Eastvale Roosevelt at Marlborough

DIVISION 5

Second round, Thursday

Rosary 10, Palm Springs 4

Flintridge Prep 6, Whittier 5

St. Joseph 9, West Covina 8

South Pasadena 18, Walnut 5

Pasadena Poly 16, Charter Oak 8

Upland 7, Ramona 3

Hemet 11, Rowland 9

Lakewood 12, Warren 8

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Flintridge Prep at #1 Rosary

#4 South Pasadena at St. Joseph

#3 Pasadena Poly at Upland

Hemet at #2 Lakewood

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Jurupa Valley at Paloma Valley, 3 p.m.

Los Amigos at #4 Savanna, 3 p.m.

Lakeside vs. #3 Chadwick at Torrance Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.

West Valley at #2 Placentia Valencia, 10 a.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

