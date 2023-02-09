High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN SECTION
Start times as reported by schools are indicated.
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Foothill 6, Corona del Mar 5
Laguna Beach 9, San Marcos 7
Los Alamitos 11, Newport Harbor 6
Orange Lutheran 11, Mater Dei 9
Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Laguna Beach at #1 Foothill
#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
San Clemente vs. #1 Long Beach Wilson at Belmont Plaza Pool, 4 p.m.
Yucaipa at #4 Harvard-Westlake, 4 p.m.
#3 King at Oaks Christian, noon
#2 Santa Margarita at Dos Pueblos, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Riverside Poly vs. #1 Millikan at Long Beach CC, 11 a.m.
#4 Dana Hills at Ventura, 4 p.m.
Woodbridge at #3 Murrieta Valley, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Downey vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, noon
DIVISION 3
Second round, Thursday
JSerra 19, Capistrano Valley 1
Elsinore 5, La Serna 4
Long Beach Poly 7, La Habra 3
Irvine 12, Temple City 7
El Toro 11, Costa Mesa 4
La Canada 13, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11
California 14, Peninsula 13
Sunny Hills 10, Cypress 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Elsinore at #1 JSerra
Long Beach Poly at #4 Irvine
#3 El Toro at La Canada
#2 Sunny Hills at California
DIVISION 4
Second round, Thursday
Alta Loma 16, Arcadia 8
Norco 11, Palos Verdes 6
Valley View 8, Royal 6
Xavier Prep 7, Fountain Valley 4
Flintridge Sacred Heart 14, Buena 8
Portola 12, Temescal Canyon 11
Marlborough 15, West Torrance 3
Eastvale Roosevelt 10, Buena Park 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Alta Loma at Norco
#4 Xavier Prep at Valley View
#3 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Portola
Eastvale Roosevelt at Marlborough
DIVISION 5
Second round, Thursday
Rosary 10, Palm Springs 4
Flintridge Prep 6, Whittier 5
St. Joseph 9, West Covina 8
South Pasadena 18, Walnut 5
Pasadena Poly 16, Charter Oak 8
Upland 7, Ramona 3
Hemet 11, Rowland 9
Lakewood 12, Warren 8
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Flintridge Prep at #1 Rosary
#4 South Pasadena at St. Joseph
#3 Pasadena Poly at Upland
Hemet at #2 Lakewood
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Jurupa Valley at Paloma Valley, 3 p.m.
Los Amigos at #4 Savanna, 3 p.m.
Lakeside vs. #3 Chadwick at Torrance Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.
West Valley at #2 Placentia Valencia, 10 a.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
