High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Time staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

Start times as reported by schools are indicated.

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday at Foothill

#4 Laguna Beach at #1 Foothill, 5:40 p.m.

#3 Los Alamitos vs. #2 Orange Lutheran, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Long Beach Wilson 12, San Clemente 4

Yucaipa 5, Harvard-Westlake 4 (OT)

King 11, Oaks Christian 10

Santa Margarita 7, Dos Pueblos 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Yucaipa at #1 Long Beach Wilson

#3 King at #2 Santa Margarita

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Millikan 7, Riverside Poly 6

Dana Hills 7, Ventura 6

Murrieta Valley 10, Woodbridge 5

Downey 11, Anaheim Canyon 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

#4 Dana Hills at #1 Millikan

#3 Murrieta Valley at #2 Downey

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday

JSerra 19, Elsinore 4

Long Beach Poly 9, Irvine 7

El Toro 13, La Canada 10

Sunny Hills 13, California 9

Semifinals, Wednesday

#1 JSerra at Long Beach Poly

#2 Sunny Hills at #3 El Toro

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Alta Loma 14, Norco 5

Xavier Prep 14, Valley View 13

Portola 12, Flintridge Sacred Heart 11

Marlborough 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Valley View at #1 Alta Loma

Marlborough at Portola

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Rosary 7, Flintridge Prep 5

St. Joseph 10, South Pasadena 8

Pasadena Poly 9, Upland 7

Lakewood 5, Hemet 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

St. Joseph at #1 Rosary

#3 Pasadena Poly at #2 Lakewood

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Jurupa Valley 6, Paloma Valley 1

Los Amigos 5, Savanna 4

Lakeside 15, Chadwick 10

Placentia Valencia 13, West Valley 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Jurupa Valley at Los Amigos

#2 Placentia Valencia at Lakeside

NOTES: Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

