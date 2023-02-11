High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
Start times as reported by schools are indicated.
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday at Foothill
#4 Laguna Beach at #1 Foothill, 5:40 p.m.
#3 Los Alamitos vs. #2 Orange Lutheran, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Long Beach Wilson 12, San Clemente 4
Yucaipa 5, Harvard-Westlake 4 (OT)
King 11, Oaks Christian 10
Santa Margarita 7, Dos Pueblos 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Yucaipa at #1 Long Beach Wilson
#3 King at #2 Santa Margarita
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Millikan 7, Riverside Poly 6
Dana Hills 7, Ventura 6
Murrieta Valley 10, Woodbridge 5
Downey 11, Anaheim Canyon 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Dana Hills at #1 Millikan
#3 Murrieta Valley at #2 Downey
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday
JSerra 19, Elsinore 4
Long Beach Poly 9, Irvine 7
El Toro 13, La Canada 10
Sunny Hills 13, California 9
Semifinals, Wednesday
#1 JSerra at Long Beach Poly
#2 Sunny Hills at #3 El Toro
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Alta Loma 14, Norco 5
Xavier Prep 14, Valley View 13
Portola 12, Flintridge Sacred Heart 11
Marlborough 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Valley View at #1 Alta Loma
Marlborough at Portola
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Rosary 7, Flintridge Prep 5
St. Joseph 10, South Pasadena 8
Pasadena Poly 9, Upland 7
Lakewood 5, Hemet 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
St. Joseph at #1 Rosary
#3 Pasadena Poly at #2 Lakewood
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Jurupa Valley 6, Paloma Valley 1
Los Amigos 5, Savanna 4
Lakeside 15, Chadwick 10
Placentia Valencia 13, West Valley 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Jurupa Valley at Los Amigos
#2 Placentia Valencia at Lakeside
NOTES: Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
