Former Servite football coach Troy Thomas: ‘As of right now, I’m retired’

“I’m a Charger.”

After coaching football for 30 years at Servite, Crespi and Westlake high schools while achieving great success, Troy Thomas seems at ease with a new career while being a father, cheering on his children — son Maddox and daughter Harlee — who are attending Huntington Beach Edison and playing sports. Another daughter, Preslee, will be a freshman at Edison in the fall. All are three-sport athletes.

“As of right now, I’m retired,” Thomas said Friday.

He parted ways with Servite last November even though he guided the Friars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship game in 2021 before falling to Santa Ana Mater Dei. The president who apparently made the decision that Thomas was no longer needed at Servite is no longer at Servite.

Thomas has changed professions. He has joined a healthcare company that helps chronically diseased patients with meals.

“I’m really enjoying my new job and feel I can make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Thomas applied for one job after leaving Servite — the San Juan Capistrano JSerra position that was given to Victor Santa Cruz.

Now he spends more time with his wife, Stacey.

“It’s being reunited and feels so good,” he said.

Another son, former Servite running back Houston Thomas, is at Air Force. Maddox is a freshman football player at Edison, playing for former Edison coach Dave White, who is now an assistant. It’s Thomas’ way of thanking White, whose team lost to Servite in the 2009 Division 1 championship game.

“I’m so excited,” Thomas said. “I had all these great memories of playing Edison.”

Will the 54-year-old Thomas coach again?

It would take a special place.

“I’m coaching for more than wins,” he said. “It’s a different time and maybe it’s time for me to move in a different direction.”