High school basketball: City semifinal results and championship schedule
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday
Taft 55, Westchester 46
Fairfax 68, Birmingham 58
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday
Venice 52, Los Angeles CES 40
Grant 72, Granada Hills 62
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Saturday
South Gate 63, Cleveland 43
Eagle Rock 68, Granada Hills Kennedy 58
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Saturday
Garfield 59, North Hollywood 38
Arleta 73, Marquez 59
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Saturday
Sotomayor 63, West Adams 45
Huntington Park 49, Animo Venice 35
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Saturday unless noted
Port of Los Angeles 56, Triumph 45
#14 New Designs Watts vs. #2 University Pathways Public Service at Dymally, TUESDAY, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday
Granada Hills 43, King/Drew 37
Westchester 56, Crenshaw 46
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday
Sun Valley Poly 56, Los Angeles Hamilton 47
Los Angeles CES 63, Cleveland 45
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Saturday
San Pedro 50, Bravo 39
Chatsworth 60, Los Angeles Wilson 58
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Friday
Washington 39, Harbor Teacher 27
Vaughn 50, Contreras 44
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Friday
Valley Arts/Sciences 30, New West 24
Los Angeles Kennedy 41, Larchmont 20
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Friday
Fremont 48, Angelou 36
Camino Nuevo 31, Foshay 30
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday
Girls’ Division V: #2 Camino Nuevo at #1 Fremont, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Division V: University Pathways Public Service/New Designs Watts winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Girls’ Division IV: #2 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Division IV: #3 Huntington Park at #1 Sotomayor, 7 p.m.
Saturday at Pasadena CC
Girls’ Open Division: #2 Westchester vs. #1 Granada Hills, 5 p.m.
Boys’ Open Division: #4 Taft vs. #3 Fairfax, 7 p.m.
= = =
Remaining games (Division I, II, and III finals) TBA. Two of these six games will be played Thursday at Birmingham (5 and 7 p.m.), two games Friday at Venice (6 and 8 p.m.), and two games Saturday at Pasadena CC (noon and 2 p.m.)
Boys’ Division I: #2 Grant vs. #1 Venice
Girls’ Division I: #4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #3 Los Angeles CES
Boys’ Division II: #4 South Gate vs. #3 Eagle Rock
Girls’ Division II: #2 Chatsworth vs. #1 San Pedro
Boys’ Division II: #2 Arleta vs. #1 Garfield
Girls’ Division III: #2 Vaughn vs. #1 Washington
