High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
Cleveland 0, Granada Hills 0 (Cleveland advances on penalties, 6-5)
El Camino Real 2, Palisades 0
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Tuesday
Canoga Park 2, Verdugo Hills 1 (OT)
South Gate 3, Academia Avance 0
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Tuesday
Girls Leadership 1, King/Drew 1 (Girls Leadership advances on penalties, 4-3)
Gardena 3, Santee 0
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Tuesday
Larchmont 7, Fairfax 2
North Valley Military 1, Roybal 1 (North Valley Military advances on penalties, 4-3)
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Tuesday
Alliance Stern 4, New Designs University Park 1
Alliance Marine 5, Alliance Collins 0
Championships, Friday-Saturday at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham (schedule tba)
Division I: #4 Cleveland vs. #2 El Camino Real
Division II: #6 South Gate vs. #1 Canoga Park
Division III: #3 Gardena vs. #1 Girls Leadership
Division IV: #3 North Valley Military vs. #1 Larchmont
Division V: #2 Alliance Marine vs. #1 Alliance Stern
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.