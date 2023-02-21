Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls sit on the field.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

Cleveland 0, Granada Hills 0 (Cleveland advances on penalties, 6-5)

El Camino Real 2, Palisades 0

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Tuesday

Canoga Park 2, Verdugo Hills 1 (OT)

South Gate 3, Academia Avance 0

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Tuesday

Girls Leadership 1, King/Drew 1 (Girls Leadership advances on penalties, 4-3)

Gardena 3, Santee 0

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Tuesday

Larchmont 7, Fairfax 2

North Valley Military 1, Roybal 1 (North Valley Military advances on penalties, 4-3)

Advertisement

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Tuesday

Alliance Stern 4, New Designs University Park 1

Alliance Marine 5, Alliance Collins 0

Championships, Friday-Saturday at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham (schedule tba)

Division I: #4 Cleveland vs. #2 El Camino Real

Division II: #6 South Gate vs. #1 Canoga Park

Division III: #3 Gardena vs. #1 Girls Leadership

Division IV: #3 North Valley Military vs. #1 Larchmont

Division V: #2 Alliance Marine vs. #1 Alliance Stern

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement