High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

water polo ball in water
(VVVera / stock.adobe.com)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Orange Lutheran 17, La Mesa Helix 6

La Jolla Bishop’s 10, Laguna Beach 9

Los Alamitos 12, Santa Margarita 9

Foothill 11, Long Beach Wilson 10

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. (tentative)

#4 La Jolla Bishop’s at #1 Orange Lutheran, site tba

#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Foothill

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Oceanside El Camino 4, Coronado 3

JSerra 8, La Jolla 5

Millikan 14, Alta Loma 9

Murrieta Valley 8, El Cajon Grossmont 7

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 JSerra vs. #1 Oceanside El Camino at Wagner Aquatic Center (Oceanside)

#3 Millikan at #2 Murrieta Valley

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Pasadena Poly 17, San Pedro 3

San Diego Torrey Pines 13, Palisades 6

Birmingham 18, Jurupa Valley 6

San Diego Mt. Carmel 11, Eagle Rock 1

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Pasadena Poly

#3 Birmingham vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo

NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

