High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Orange Lutheran 17, La Mesa Helix 6
La Jolla Bishop’s 10, Laguna Beach 9
Los Alamitos 12, Santa Margarita 9
Foothill 11, Long Beach Wilson 10
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. (tentative)
#4 La Jolla Bishop’s at #1 Orange Lutheran, site tba
#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Foothill
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Oceanside El Camino 4, Coronado 3
JSerra 8, La Jolla 5
Millikan 14, Alta Loma 9
Murrieta Valley 8, El Cajon Grossmont 7
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 JSerra vs. #1 Oceanside El Camino at Wagner Aquatic Center (Oceanside)
#3 Millikan at #2 Murrieta Valley
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Pasadena Poly 17, San Pedro 3
San Diego Torrey Pines 13, Palisades 6
Birmingham 18, Jurupa Valley 6
San Diego Mt. Carmel 11, Eagle Rock 1
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Pasadena Poly
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo
NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
