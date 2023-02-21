Prep roundup: Sophomore Donald Murray throws no-hitter in La Mirada’s 1-0 win over El Toro

Sophomore pitcher Donald Murray of La Mirada didn’t have much room for error Tuesday. He was locked in a pitchers’ duel and didn’t flinch. He threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk in La Mirada’s 1-0 victory over El Toro.

La Mirada improved to 3-0 on the season. “He never really got hit hard,” coach Jimmy Zurn said.

St. John Bosco 2, Trabuco Hills 1: Colin Caycedo struck out three and walked none in six innings and Julian Garcia picked up the save for the Braves. Ryan Manda had two hits for Trabuco Hills.

Westlake 4, Dos Pueblos 3: Nolan Johnson had a home run and Dillon Marrisett contributed two hits to lead Westlake.

Corona del Mar 2, Laguna Beach 0: Hogan Smith struck out nine in a complete game to outduel Griffin Naess, who struck out 11 for Laguna Beach.

Long Beach Poly 8, St. Paul 4: Lucas Scott contributed a home run, single and two RBIs for the Jackrabbits.

Cypress 8, Loyola 0: Nick Montgomery had three hits and five pitchers combined on a three-hitter for Cypress.

Viewpoint 12, Grant 0: Brandon Warner, Mathew Wynne and Will Coelen each had two hits for Viewpoint.

Los Alamitos 7, Sonora 1: Nate Dowdell had three hits and Jake Evans went two for two to lead Los Alamitos.

Narbonne 10, Santa Fe 0: Juan Caballero had two hits and two RBIs for the 3-1 Gauchos.

Maranatha 7, West Ranch 1: Bryan Richman and Doug Zuniga each had three hits for Maranatha.

Calabasas 8, Oaks Christian 3: Nathan Zimmer and Chris Cotton each contributed two hits for the Coyotes (4-1).

Saugus 8, Chatsworth 5: Justin Rankin went three for three to lead Saugus.

St. Francis 7, Agoura 1: A six-run sixth sparked St. Francis. Grant Valentine finished with two hits.

Moorpark 9, Ventura 0: Landon Gaz hit a three-run home run during a seven-run third inning for Moorpark.

Camarillo 5, La Canada 1: Boston Bateman had a home run for Camarillo.

Granada Hills 6, Glendale 3: Ethan Hawk and Jackson Lyons each had two hits for the 3-2 Highlanders.

King 13, Temescal Canyon 3: Austin Castillo and Eric Aguayo each finished with three RBIs to power King.

Valencia 2, Thousand Oaks 1: Aiden Voyles and Lance Mittelman each contributed two hits for 4-1 Valencia.

Hart 4, Quartz Hill 3: Mike Rogozik finished with nine strikeouts in five innings for 4-1 Hart.

Edison 2, San Juan Hills 1: Tyler Eastham threw a complete game, striking out five.

Sierra Canyon 7, Rio Mesa 2: The Trailblazers (4-0) received two hits apiece from Omar Cisneros, Kehden Hettiger and Grant Werdesheim.

Corona 1, Etiwanda 0. Ethan Schiefelbein struck out six in three innings with no walks for Corona. Dylan Goff took the loss after striking out eight in seven innings.

Cleveland 2, Newbury Park 1: Aiden Siritto threw four shutout innings of relief for the Cavaliers. Matthew Sanders and Noah Schreiber each had two hits.

Servite 10, El Dorado 2: Miles Scott and Kyle Buchanan each had three RBIs for the Friars.

Fullerton 9, Millikan 0: Conor Sunderland and Niko Savage hit home runs for 4-0 Fullerton.

Mission Viejo 6, Newport Harbor 1: Tyler Holland threw five innings and Jack Boucher and Keenan Anzai each had two hits for Mission Viejo.

Softball

Norco 7, Citrus Valley 0: Mya Perez dominated on the mound, striking out 10 and walking one while allowing one hit.

Sonora 3, Villa Park 2: Julia Kearney delivered the walk-off hit in the seventh to give Sonora the upset victory.

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Yorba Linda 0: Brynne Nally struck out 11 for Pacifica.