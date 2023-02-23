High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Orange Lutheran 9, La Jolla Bishop’s 7
Foothill 12, Los Alamitos 10
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
JSerra 8, Oceanside El Camino 5
Murrieta Valley 7, Millikan 6
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
San Diego Torrey Pines 16, Pasadena Poly 3
San Diego Mt. Carmel 9, Birmingham 8
Championships, Saturday
Division I: #1 Orange Lutheran at #2 Foothill, 3 p.m.
Division II: #4 JSerra at #2 Murrieta Valley, 5 p.m.
Division III: #4 San Diego Torrey Pines vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 3 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.