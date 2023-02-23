High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Championships, Saturday Division I: #1 Orange Lutheran at #2 Foothill, 3 p.m. Division II: #4 JSerra at #2 Murrieta Valley, 5 p.m. Division III: #4 San Diego Torrey Pines vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 3 p.m.

