High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Orange Lutheran 9, La Jolla Bishop’s 7
Foothill 12, Los Alamitos 10

DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
JSerra 8, Oceanside El Camino 5
Murrieta Valley 7, Millikan 6

DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
San Diego Torrey Pines 16, Pasadena Poly 3
San Diego Mt. Carmel 9, Birmingham 8

Championships, Saturday
Division I: #1 Orange Lutheran at #2 Foothill, 3 p.m.
Division II: #4 JSerra at #2 Murrieta Valley, 5 p.m.
Division III: #4 San Diego Torrey Pines vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 3 p.m.

