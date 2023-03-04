Advertisement
High school soccer: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Soccer balls are seen on the pitch.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: JSerra 3, Birmingham 0
Division II: Escondido San Pasqual 1, San Clemente 0
Division III: San Diego Point Loma 3, El Dorado 2
Division IV: Orange Lutheran 2, Littlerock 0
Division V: San Gorgonio 2, Victor Valley 0

GIRLS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Santa Margarita 1, Los Alamitos 0
Division II: Hart 4, San Diego County San Marcos 2
Division III: Moorpark 1, Marina 1 (Moorpark wins title on penalties, 12-11)
Division IV: Hemet 2, Crean Lutheran 0
Division V: Carter 1, Ramona 0

