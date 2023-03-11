High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Anza Hamilton 10, Borrego Springs 2
Palm Valley 21, Salton City West Shores 0
Xavier Prep 8, Rancho Mirage 4
Victor Valley 3, Barstow 0
Nuview Bridge 9, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 1
SOFTBALL
Anza Hamilton 20, Borrego Springs 0
Aquinas 18, Eagle Mountain (Utah) Cedar Valley 0
Aquinas 6, St. George (Utah) Snow Canyon 1
Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 9, Villa Park 5
Chino Hills 11, Redlands 0
Chino Hills 7, Phoenix Greenway 1
Crescenta Valley 10, Gilbert (Ariz.) Campo Verde 3
Cypress 12, Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium 0
Cypress 8, Aztec (N.M.) 1
Douglas (Ariz.) 3, Bonita 2
Edison 2, Clovis 1
El Modena 5, El Toro 1
Fountain Valley 7, Mater Dei 4
Gallup (N.M.) 4, Crescenta Valley 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 1, Murrieta Mesa 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Bonita 0
Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 12, Lakewood 2
Grand Terrace 19, Glendale (Ariz.) Deer Valley 0
Grand Terrace 9, Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel 3
Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 12, St. Anthony 8
Huntington Beach 6, Saugus 3
Huntington Beach 7, Yuma (Ariz.) Cibola 4
La Habra 5, Saugus 0
La Mirada 3, West Torrance 2
La Mirada 6, El Toro 0
La Quinta 6, Palm Desert 1
Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 17, Wilmington Banning 7
Las Vegas Palo Verde 9, Redlands 7
Los Alamitos 2, Orange Lutheran 1
Los Alamitos 7, Lakewood 3
Marina 11, Glendale (Ariz.) O’Connor 1
Marina 15, Broomfield (N.M.) 0
Mission Viejo 14, Eagle Mountain (Utah) Cedar Valley 0
Murrieta Mesa 10, Douglas (Ariz.) 0
Norco 3, Fountain Valley 1
Norco 5, Torrance 2
Oaks Christian 17, Trabuco Hills 0
Orange Lutheran 2, Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 0
Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 14, Wilmington Banning 10
Riverside Poly 12, West Jordan (Utah) Copper Hills 1
Riverside Poly 8, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 0
Stockton St. Mary’s 3, Mission Viejo 2
Torrance 4, Mater Dei 1
Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe 5, Millikan 4
Villa Park 2, Millikan 0
West Torrance 5, El Modena 3
Yuma (Ariz.) Cibola 10, La Habra 4
