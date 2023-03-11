Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Anza Hamilton 10, Borrego Springs 2

Palm Valley 21, Salton City West Shores 0

Xavier Prep 8, Rancho Mirage 4

Victor Valley 3, Barstow 0

Nuview Bridge 9, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 1

SOFTBALL

Anza Hamilton 20, Borrego Springs 0

Aquinas 18, Eagle Mountain (Utah) Cedar Valley 0

Aquinas 6, St. George (Utah) Snow Canyon 1

Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 9, Villa Park 5

Chino Hills 11, Redlands 0

Chino Hills 7, Phoenix Greenway 1

Crescenta Valley 10, Gilbert (Ariz.) Campo Verde 3

Cypress 12, Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium 0

Cypress 8, Aztec (N.M.) 1

Douglas (Ariz.) 3, Bonita 2

Edison 2, Clovis 1

El Modena 5, El Toro 1

Fountain Valley 7, Mater Dei 4

Gallup (N.M.) 4, Crescenta Valley 2

Garden Grove Pacifica 1, Murrieta Mesa 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Bonita 0

Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 12, Lakewood 2

Grand Terrace 19, Glendale (Ariz.) Deer Valley 0

Grand Terrace 9, Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel 3

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 12, St. Anthony 8

Huntington Beach 6, Saugus 3

Huntington Beach 7, Yuma (Ariz.) Cibola 4

La Habra 5, Saugus 0

La Mirada 3, West Torrance 2

La Mirada 6, El Toro 0

La Quinta 6, Palm Desert 1

Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 17, Wilmington Banning 7

Las Vegas Palo Verde 9, Redlands 7

Los Alamitos 2, Orange Lutheran 1

Los Alamitos 7, Lakewood 3

Marina 11, Glendale (Ariz.) O’Connor 1

Marina 15, Broomfield (N.M.) 0

Mission Viejo 14, Eagle Mountain (Utah) Cedar Valley 0

Murrieta Mesa 10, Douglas (Ariz.) 0

Norco 3, Fountain Valley 1

Norco 5, Torrance 2

Oaks Christian 17, Trabuco Hills 0

Orange Lutheran 2, Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 0

Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 14, Wilmington Banning 10

Riverside Poly 12, West Jordan (Utah) Copper Hills 1

Riverside Poly 8, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 0

Stockton St. Mary’s 3, Mission Viejo 2

Torrance 4, Mater Dei 1

Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe 5, Millikan 4

Villa Park 2, Millikan 0

West Torrance 5, El Modena 3

Yuma (Ariz.) Cibola 10, La Habra 4

