Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Ayala 10, Colony 0

Barstow 7, Silverado 0

Claremont 7, Glendora 6

Corona 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 4

de Toledo 7, Buckley 3

Granada Hills 4, Taft 1

JSerra 2, Santa Margarita 0

La Mirada 1-8, Bellflower 0-0

Laguna Hills 25, Sage Hill 0

Mater Dei 7, St. John Bosco 4

Mission Viejo 15, Don Lugo 9

Murrieta Valley 6, Murrieta Mesa 0

Narbonne 4, Palos Verdes 3

Paloma Valley 2, Heritage 1

Pomona 12, Bassett 8

Rancho Verde 10, Rancho Christian 2

Ridgecrest Burroughs 17, Hesperia 3

Riverside North 6, Hemet 5

Serrano 9, Apple Valley 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Harvard-Westlake 3

South Torrance 11, Carson 3

Torrance 3, West Torrance 0

Trinity Classical 11-19, Lancaster Baptist 0-0

University Prep 8, Academy for Acaademic Excellence 0

Vasquez 6, St. Monica Academy 2

Yorba Linda 3, Sonora 1

SOFTBALL

Angelou 16, Manual Arts 6

Aquinas 15, Ontario Christian 0

Arrowhead Christian 10, Riverside Prep 2

Boron 9, Hesperia Christian 0

Cathedral City 23, Desert Mirage 12

Edgewood 12, Garey 1

El Camino Real 7, Chaminade 5

Estancia 20, Rancho Alamitos 6

Fairfax 19, Westchester 9

Hart 22, Castaic 1

Hawthorne 8, Firebaugh 6

Highland 19, Littlerock 0

La Serna 16, Whittier 0

Legacy 14, Huntington Park 0

Oaks Christian 7, Agoura 5

Palisades 18, Los Angeles CES 1

Roybal 11, Hollywood 7

Sacred Heart 6, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 4

San Gabriel 14, Montebello 3

Santa Clara 6, Foothill Tech 1

Santa Monica 2, Palos Verdes 1

Saugus 10, Golden Valley 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Heritage Christian 0

Silverado 13, Barstow 3

St. Paul 4, Bishop Amat 1

Sultana 9, Apple Valley 5

Sunny Hills 5, Warren 3

Thousand Oaks 7, Westlake 1

Twentynine Palms 11, Yucca Valley 5

Valencia 6, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Westminster 10, Peoria (Ariz.) 2

Whittier Christian 6, Sonora 5

Woodbridge 9, Laguna Hills 2

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement