High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Ayala 10, Colony 0
Barstow 7, Silverado 0
Claremont 7, Glendora 6
Corona 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 4
de Toledo 7, Buckley 3
Granada Hills 4, Taft 1
JSerra 2, Santa Margarita 0
La Mirada 1-8, Bellflower 0-0
Laguna Hills 25, Sage Hill 0
Mater Dei 7, St. John Bosco 4
Mission Viejo 15, Don Lugo 9
Murrieta Valley 6, Murrieta Mesa 0
Narbonne 4, Palos Verdes 3
Paloma Valley 2, Heritage 1
Pomona 12, Bassett 8
Rancho Verde 10, Rancho Christian 2
Ridgecrest Burroughs 17, Hesperia 3
Riverside North 6, Hemet 5
Serrano 9, Apple Valley 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Harvard-Westlake 3
South Torrance 11, Carson 3
Torrance 3, West Torrance 0
Trinity Classical 11-19, Lancaster Baptist 0-0
University Prep 8, Academy for Acaademic Excellence 0
Vasquez 6, St. Monica Academy 2
Yorba Linda 3, Sonora 1
SOFTBALL
Angelou 16, Manual Arts 6
Aquinas 15, Ontario Christian 0
Arrowhead Christian 10, Riverside Prep 2
Boron 9, Hesperia Christian 0
Cathedral City 23, Desert Mirage 12
Edgewood 12, Garey 1
El Camino Real 7, Chaminade 5
Estancia 20, Rancho Alamitos 6
Fairfax 19, Westchester 9
Hart 22, Castaic 1
Hawthorne 8, Firebaugh 6
Highland 19, Littlerock 0
La Serna 16, Whittier 0
Legacy 14, Huntington Park 0
Oaks Christian 7, Agoura 5
Palisades 18, Los Angeles CES 1
Roybal 11, Hollywood 7
Sacred Heart 6, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 4
San Gabriel 14, Montebello 3
Santa Clara 6, Foothill Tech 1
Santa Monica 2, Palos Verdes 1
Saugus 10, Golden Valley 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Heritage Christian 0
Silverado 13, Barstow 3
St. Paul 4, Bishop Amat 1
Sultana 9, Apple Valley 5
Sunny Hills 5, Warren 3
Thousand Oaks 7, Westlake 1
Twentynine Palms 11, Yucca Valley 5
Valencia 6, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Westminster 10, Peoria (Ariz.) 2
Whittier Christian 6, Sonora 5
Woodbridge 9, Laguna Hills 2
