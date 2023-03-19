Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Aliso Niguel 6, Newport Harbor 4

Ayala 13, Colony 1

Beckman 6-0, Irvine University 3-1

Bloomington 7, Cornerstone Christian 0

Bonita 6, Alta Loma 1

Buena 6, Ventura 5

Buena Park 17, Western 0

Burbank Providence 5, San Fernando 4

Cajon 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Campbell Hall 10, Viewpoint 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Canyon Springs 1

Carlsbad 7, Great Oak 1

Cerritos 8, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Chaparral 11, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 0

Chaparral 13, Troy 0

Charter Oak 4, Chino Hills 0

Chula Vista Mater Dei 1-2, Crescenta Valley 0-10

Claremont 5, Victor Valley 1

Corona Santiago 5, Capistrano Valley 4

Crespi 4, Loyola 1

Downey Calvary Chapel 7, Webb 5

Dunn 7, San Jose More 6

Eastside 11, Verdugo Hills 7

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Corona 2

Edison 3, Fountain Valley 2

El Segundo 5-8, Da Vinci 2-1

Fontana 3, Eisenhower 2

Gahr 2-3, Downey 0-2

Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 0

Granada Hills 5, Yucaipa 3

Harbor Teacher 16, Gardena 0

Highland 4, Alhambra 0

Hoover 17-25, Morningside 0-0

Hueneme 18, Santa Clara 2

Huntington Beach 10, Los Alamitos 4

La Canada 2, San Marino 1

La Habra 10, Adelanto 2

La Habra 16, Chaffey 1

La Palma Kennedy 10, Glendale 1

La Palma Kennedy 3, Layton (Utah) 2

La Serna 6, Glendale 4

Lancaster Desert Christian 5, Santa Clarita Christian 3

Lennox Academy 5, New Roads 4

Linfield Christian 17,West Valley 2

Long Beach Wilson 3, Santa Fe 2

Los Amigos 5, Garden Grove Santiago 2

Los Angeles 21, Angelou 1

Los Angeles Wilson 16, Fairfax 0

Minden (Nev.) Douglas 2, Trabuco Hills 1

Mira Costa 6, Lakewood 4

Murrieta Valley 9, Oxford Academy 4

Orange Lutheran 7, Servite 4

Palisades 11, Hart 1

Palos Verdes 10, Santa Monica 3

Parker (Colo.) Legend 10, Murrieta Valley 5

Parker (Colo.) Legend 15, Katella 2

Pasadena Marshall 7, Mountain View 3

Placentia Valencia 5, Layton (Utah) 4

Redlands 7, Beaumont 3

Redlands East Valley 3, Citrus Valley 2

Redondo 1, Culver City 0

Rio Mesa 5, Oxnard Pacifica 0

Riverside North 8, Paloma Valley 7

Riverside Poly 5, Moreno Valley 3

San Clemente 2, Fullerton 0

San Gorgonio 3, San Jacinto 1

San Marcos 11, Dos Pueblos 4

Santa Paula 6, Nordhoff 1

Savanna 7, Anaheim 6

Seattle (Wash.) Prep 8, Xavier Prep 4

Simi Valley 10, Saugus 0

Sonora 7, Ramona 4

South East 9-4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3

South Gate 2, Franklin 1

St. Francis 2, Sierra Canyon 1

St. Monica 6, Mary Star 5

Summit 3, Barstow 2

Sylmar 10, Lincoln 0

Torrance 10, California 0

Torrance 8, Capistrano Valley Christian 7

Troy 21, Indian Springs 1

Valley View 1, Mayfair 0

Warren 10, Legacy 1

Warren 8, North Hollywood 0

West Covina 8, Covina 2

West Ranch 7, Thousand Oaks 6

Woodbridge 2-3, Irvine 1-0

SOFTBALL

Alemany 6, Diamond Bar 1

Arleta 12, King/Drew 0

Artesia 10, Montebello 1

Artesia 3, Kaiser 1

Bishop Amat 8, St. Paul 7

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, San Gabriel Mission 0

Bonita 7, Alta Loma 2

Burbank Burroughs 10, Milwaukie (Ore.) Putnam 2

Burbank Burroughs 6, Long Beach Poly 5

Cabrillo 3, Keppel 1

Cajon 4, Etiwanda 3

Carlsbad Sage Creek 7, Dana Hills 0

Chaminade 12, Chatsworth 4

Diamond Bar 10, St. Joseph 2

Eagle Rock 5, San Fernando 4

Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Clovis North 3

Eastvale Roosevelt 6, Salinas 0

El Dorado 8, Warren 4

El Monte 24, Gabrielino 3

Etiwanda 10, Cajon 6

Faith Baptist 6, Northridge 5

Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge 7, Riverside North 5

Granada Hills Kennedy 4, Venice 1

Marquez 24, Santee 11

Mary Star 6-6, Colony 1-4

Monrovia 5, West Covina 1

Monrovia 8, Cabrillo 0

Northview 8, Walnut 2

Norwalk 7, Downey 6

Oak Park 13, Hueneme 0

Paraclete 12, King/Drew 1

Paraclete 5, Eagle Rock 2

Paramount 13, Montebello 3

Rowland 9, Covina 4

San Dimas 3, Downey 2

San Fernando 13, Arleta 1

Santa Fe 8, Sultana 7

South El Monte 10, Legacy 1

St. Monica 12, Sacred Heart 2

Temple City 8, Duarte 0

Tesoro 9, Irvine 7

Valley View 6, Oak Hills 5

Venice 18, Sun Valley Poly 4

Village Christian 2, Northridge 0

Village Christian 5, Bishop Diego 1

Warren 12, Godinez 0

