High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores
BASEBALL
Aliso Niguel 6, Newport Harbor 4
Ayala 13, Colony 1
Beckman 6-0, Irvine University 3-1
Bloomington 7, Cornerstone Christian 0
Bonita 6, Alta Loma 1
Buena 6, Ventura 5
Buena Park 17, Western 0
Burbank Providence 5, San Fernando 4
Cajon 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Campbell Hall 10, Viewpoint 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Canyon Springs 1
Carlsbad 7, Great Oak 1
Cerritos 8, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Chaparral 11, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 0
Chaparral 13, Troy 0
Charter Oak 4, Chino Hills 0
Chula Vista Mater Dei 1-2, Crescenta Valley 0-10
Claremont 5, Victor Valley 1
Corona Santiago 5, Capistrano Valley 4
Crespi 4, Loyola 1
Downey Calvary Chapel 7, Webb 5
Dunn 7, San Jose More 6
Eastside 11, Verdugo Hills 7
Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Corona 2
Edison 3, Fountain Valley 2
El Segundo 5-8, Da Vinci 2-1
Fontana 3, Eisenhower 2
Gahr 2-3, Downey 0-2
Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 0
Granada Hills 5, Yucaipa 3
Harbor Teacher 16, Gardena 0
Highland 4, Alhambra 0
Hoover 17-25, Morningside 0-0
Hueneme 18, Santa Clara 2
Huntington Beach 10, Los Alamitos 4
La Canada 2, San Marino 1
La Habra 10, Adelanto 2
La Habra 16, Chaffey 1
La Palma Kennedy 10, Glendale 1
La Palma Kennedy 3, Layton (Utah) 2
La Serna 6, Glendale 4
Lancaster Desert Christian 5, Santa Clarita Christian 3
Lennox Academy 5, New Roads 4
Linfield Christian 17,West Valley 2
Long Beach Wilson 3, Santa Fe 2
Los Amigos 5, Garden Grove Santiago 2
Los Angeles 21, Angelou 1
Los Angeles Wilson 16, Fairfax 0
Minden (Nev.) Douglas 2, Trabuco Hills 1
Mira Costa 6, Lakewood 4
Murrieta Valley 9, Oxford Academy 4
Orange Lutheran 7, Servite 4
Palisades 11, Hart 1
Palos Verdes 10, Santa Monica 3
Parker (Colo.) Legend 10, Murrieta Valley 5
Parker (Colo.) Legend 15, Katella 2
Pasadena Marshall 7, Mountain View 3
Placentia Valencia 5, Layton (Utah) 4
Redlands 7, Beaumont 3
Redlands East Valley 3, Citrus Valley 2
Redondo 1, Culver City 0
Rio Mesa 5, Oxnard Pacifica 0
Riverside North 8, Paloma Valley 7
Riverside Poly 5, Moreno Valley 3
San Clemente 2, Fullerton 0
San Gorgonio 3, San Jacinto 1
San Marcos 11, Dos Pueblos 4
Santa Paula 6, Nordhoff 1
Savanna 7, Anaheim 6
Seattle (Wash.) Prep 8, Xavier Prep 4
Simi Valley 10, Saugus 0
Sonora 7, Ramona 4
South East 9-4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3
South Gate 2, Franklin 1
St. Francis 2, Sierra Canyon 1
St. Monica 6, Mary Star 5
Summit 3, Barstow 2
Sylmar 10, Lincoln 0
Torrance 10, California 0
Torrance 8, Capistrano Valley Christian 7
Troy 21, Indian Springs 1
Valley View 1, Mayfair 0
Warren 10, Legacy 1
Warren 8, North Hollywood 0
West Covina 8, Covina 2
West Ranch 7, Thousand Oaks 6
Woodbridge 2-3, Irvine 1-0
SOFTBALL
Alemany 6, Diamond Bar 1
Arleta 12, King/Drew 0
Artesia 10, Montebello 1
Artesia 3, Kaiser 1
Bishop Amat 8, St. Paul 7
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, San Gabriel Mission 0
Bonita 7, Alta Loma 2
Burbank Burroughs 10, Milwaukie (Ore.) Putnam 2
Burbank Burroughs 6, Long Beach Poly 5
Cabrillo 3, Keppel 1
Cajon 4, Etiwanda 3
Carlsbad Sage Creek 7, Dana Hills 0
Chaminade 12, Chatsworth 4
Diamond Bar 10, St. Joseph 2
Eagle Rock 5, San Fernando 4
Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Clovis North 3
Eastvale Roosevelt 6, Salinas 0
El Dorado 8, Warren 4
El Monte 24, Gabrielino 3
Etiwanda 10, Cajon 6
Faith Baptist 6, Northridge 5
Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge 7, Riverside North 5
Granada Hills Kennedy 4, Venice 1
Marquez 24, Santee 11
Mary Star 6-6, Colony 1-4
Monrovia 5, West Covina 1
Monrovia 8, Cabrillo 0
Northview 8, Walnut 2
Norwalk 7, Downey 6
Oak Park 13, Hueneme 0
Paraclete 12, King/Drew 1
Paraclete 5, Eagle Rock 2
Paramount 13, Montebello 3
Rowland 9, Covina 4
San Dimas 3, Downey 2
San Fernando 13, Arleta 1
Santa Fe 8, Sultana 7
South El Monte 10, Legacy 1
St. Monica 12, Sacred Heart 2
Temple City 8, Duarte 0
Tesoro 9, Irvine 7
Valley View 6, Oak Hills 5
Venice 18, Sun Valley Poly 4
Village Christian 2, Northridge 0
Village Christian 5, Bishop Diego 1
Warren 12, Godinez 0
