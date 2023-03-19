The Times’ 2022-23 All-Star boys’ basketball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

Marcus Adams Jr., Narbonne, 6-8, Sr.: The Kansas commit had a breakout season, averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the most dominant player in the City Section.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood, 6-3, Fr.: He set a state freshman record with 1,295 points in 36 games, a 34 scoring average, for the Division V state champions.

Brady Dunlap, Harvard-Westlake, 6-8, Sr.: He averaged 17 points and five rebounds while shooting 47% from the field for the Open Division state champions.

Caleb Foster, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-5, Sr.: The Duke commit led the Knights to the Division I state title by averaging 21 points. He had a division-record 33 points in the state final.

Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, 6-5, So.: He averaged 15.3 points and 5 rebounds as the player of the year for the Trinity League champions.

Aaron McBride, Corona Centennial, 6-7, Sr.: The LMU commit delivered the game-winning dunk in the Southern Section Open Division final and averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 61.3%.

Jared McCain, Corona Centennial, 6-2, Sr.: The Duke commit led the Huskies to their third consecutive Southern Section Open Division championship, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake, 6-4, Jr.: The Mission League MVP had a record 10 assists in the state Open Division final and averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game.

Sebastian Rancik, San Juan Capistrano JSerra, 6-9, Jr.: After getting healthy, Rancik became one of the best players in the Trinity League, averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds with 45 blocked shots.

Dusty Stromer, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-6, Sr.: The Gonzaga commit averaged 18 points and six rebounds while also contributing as a defensive stopper.