Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ 2022-23 All-Star boys’ basketball team

Harvard-Westlake High forward Brady Dunlap, left, embraces point guard Trent Perry after a victory.
Harvard-Westlake High forward Brady Dunlap, left, embraces point guard Trent Perry after they beat Notre-Dame High School in two overtimes.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

Marcus Adams Jr., Narbonne, 6-8, Sr.: The Kansas commit had a breakout season, averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the most dominant player in the City Section.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood, 6-3, Fr.: He set a state freshman record with 1,295 points in 36 games, a 34 scoring average, for the Division V state champions.

Brady Dunlap, Harvard-Westlake, 6-8, Sr.: He averaged 17 points and five rebounds while shooting 47% from the field for the Open Division state champions.

Advertisement

Caleb Foster, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-5, Sr.: The Duke commit led the Knights to the Division I state title by averaging 21 points. He had a division-record 33 points in the state final.

Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, 6-5, So.: He averaged 15.3 points and 5 rebounds as the player of the year for the Trinity League champions.

Aaron McBride, Corona Centennial, 6-7, Sr.: The LMU commit delivered the game-winning dunk in the Southern Section Open Division final and averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 61.3%.

Jared McCain, Corona Centennial, 6-2, Sr.: The Duke commit led the Huskies to their third consecutive Southern Section Open Division championship, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake, 6-4, Jr.: The Mission League MVP had a record 10 assists in the state Open Division final and averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game.

Sebastian Rancik, San Juan Capistrano JSerra, 6-9, Jr.: After getting healthy, Rancik became one of the best players in the Trinity League, averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds with 45 blocked shots.

Dusty Stromer, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-6, Sr.: The Gonzaga commit averaged 18 points and six rebounds while also contributing as a defensive stopper.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement