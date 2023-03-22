Advertisement
Levi Sterling drives in four runs, helps No. 1 Notre Dame defeat Sierra Canyon

Junior pitcher/third baseman Levi Sterling of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Junior Levi Sterling of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, a Texas commit, is proving to be one of the best two-way baseball performers in the Southland.

On Wednesday night, he drove in four runs on a two-run single and two sacrifice flies as No. 1-ranked Notre Dame improved to 12-1 with a 4-2 victory over Sierra Canyon. Sterling is also a star closer for the Knights but wasn’t needed. Erik Puodziunas picked up the save.

Justin Lee struck out eight in five innings.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei had its six-game league winning streak come to an end in a 1-0 home defeat to Orange Lutheran in eight innings. The Lancers scored a run in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk.

Freshman Alex Martinez of Sylmar struck out 10 in 3-2 win over Kennedy.

Jordan Cole threw five shutout innings for Orange Lutheran and Nic Peterson added three shutout innings in relief.

Notre Dame and Mater Dei were able to play night games despite rain and wind earlier in the day because both schools have all-weather fields.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

