Levi Sterling drives in four runs, helps No. 1 Notre Dame defeat Sierra Canyon

Junior Levi Sterling of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, a Texas commit, is proving to be one of the best two-way baseball performers in the Southland.

On Wednesday night, he drove in four runs on a two-run single and two sacrifice flies as No. 1-ranked Notre Dame improved to 12-1 with a 4-2 victory over Sierra Canyon. Sterling is also a star closer for the Knights but wasn’t needed. Erik Puodziunas picked up the save.

Justin Lee struck out eight in five innings.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei had its six-game league winning streak come to an end in a 1-0 home defeat to Orange Lutheran in eight innings. The Lancers scored a run in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk.

Jordan Cole threw five shutout innings for Orange Lutheran and Nic Peterson added three shutout innings in relief.

Notre Dame and Mater Dei were able to play night games despite rain and wind earlier in the day because both schools have all-weather fields.

