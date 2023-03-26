The Times’ high school top 25 baseball rankings

23. FOOTHILL (8-6); Big two-game series with Villa Park this week (22)

22. LA SERNA (11-2); Nick Allred is hitting .548 with 17 hits (NR)

18. SOUTH HILLS (10-2); Marco Rosales is spark plug for Huskies (21)

16. JSERRA (7-6); Lions head to North Carolina feeling better (17)

14. BONITA (9-2); Justin Santiago is 5-0 with 0.35 ERA (15)

12. LA MIRADA (9-2); Matadores get their third no-hitter (13)

10. CORONA (8-3); Showdown with Norco this week (11)

9. AQUINAS (6-1); Headed to North Carolina for National High School Invitational (9)

8. CRESPI (10-4-1); Three-game series with Notre Dame this week (7)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-5-1); Pitching is holding up well (5)

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-6-1); Took two of three from Mater Dei (6)

5. VILLA PARK (10-2); Zach Brown is 4-0 with 1.54 ERA (3)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-1); Levi Sterling has three saves as elite closer (1)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake had a grand slam this past week against Chaminade.

