The Times’ high school top 25 baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-1); Levi Sterling has three saves as elite closer (1)
2. SANTA MARGARITA (11-2); Eagles pitchers threw three consecutive shutouts (2)
3. GAHR (9-2-1); Big game for Mike Lee hitting (4)
4. CYPRESS (11-4); Centurions on six-game winning streak (10)
5. VILLA PARK (10-2); Zach Brown is 4-0 with 1.54 ERA (3)
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-6-1); Took two of three from Mater Dei (6)
7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-5-1); Pitching is holding up well (5)
8. CRESPI (10-4-1); Three-game series with Notre Dame this week (7)
9. AQUINAS (6-1); Headed to North Carolina for National High School Invitational (9)
10. CORONA (8-3); Showdown with Norco this week (11)
11. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-7); Freshman James Tronstein making contributions (8)
12. LA MIRADA (9-2); Matadores get their third no-hitter (13)
13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-1); Jake Morrell has 17 hits (14)
14. BONITA (9-2); Justin Santiago is 5-0 with 0.35 ERA (15)
15. HUNTINGTON BEACH (8-6); Six-game winning streak for Oilers (16)
16. JSERRA (7-6); Lions head to North Carolina feeling better (17)
17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (11-2); Mariners are rolling (19)
18. SOUTH HILLS (10-2); Marco Rosales is spark plug for Huskies (21)
19. SAN DIMAS (10-2); 15 hits for Ryan Castro (23)
20. ETIWANDA (5-2); Rain has disrupted Eagles’ schedule (NR)
21. NORCO (5-4); Handed Corona Centennial first defeat (20)
22. LA SERNA (11-2); Nick Allred is hitting .548 with 17 hits (NR)
23. FOOTHILL (8-6); Big two-game series with Villa Park this week (22)
24. VALENCIA (11-3); Lance Mittelman has 18 hits (23)
25. GRANADA HILLS (11-3); Eight-game winning streak for Highlanders (NR)
