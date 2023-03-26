Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school top 25 baseball rankings

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake High rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake had a grand slam this past week against Chaminade.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-1); Levi Sterling has three saves as elite closer (1)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (11-2); Eagles pitchers threw three consecutive shutouts (2)

3. GAHR (9-2-1); Big game for Mike Lee hitting (4)

4. CYPRESS (11-4); Centurions on six-game winning streak (10)

5. VILLA PARK (10-2); Zach Brown is 4-0 with 1.54 ERA (3)

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-6-1); Took two of three from Mater Dei (6)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-5-1); Pitching is holding up well (5)

8. CRESPI (10-4-1); Three-game series with Notre Dame this week (7)

9. AQUINAS (6-1); Headed to North Carolina for National High School Invitational (9)

10. CORONA (8-3); Showdown with Norco this week (11)

11. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-7); Freshman James Tronstein making contributions (8)

12. LA MIRADA (9-2); Matadores get their third no-hitter (13)

13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-1); Jake Morrell has 17 hits (14)

14. BONITA (9-2); Justin Santiago is 5-0 with 0.35 ERA (15)

15. HUNTINGTON BEACH (8-6); Six-game winning streak for Oilers (16)

16. JSERRA (7-6); Lions head to North Carolina feeling better (17)

17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (11-2); Mariners are rolling (19)

18. SOUTH HILLS (10-2); Marco Rosales is spark plug for Huskies (21)

19. SAN DIMAS (10-2); 15 hits for Ryan Castro (23)

20. ETIWANDA (5-2); Rain has disrupted Eagles’ schedule (NR)

21. NORCO (5-4); Handed Corona Centennial first defeat (20)

22. LA SERNA (11-2); Nick Allred is hitting .548 with 17 hits (NR)

23. FOOTHILL (8-6); Big two-game series with Villa Park this week (22)

24. VALENCIA (11-3); Lance Mittelman has 18 hits (23)

25. GRANADA HILLS (11-3); Eight-game winning streak for Highlanders (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

