Huntington Beach, JSerra, Santa Margarita reach National High School Invitational semifinals

Ralphy Velazquez of Huntington Beach had three hits during a tournament game in North Carolina on Thursday.

Orange County baseball is earning respect at the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Huntington Beach, Santa Margarita and JSerra have joined Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman in advancing to the semifinals. Santa Margarita will play JSerra on Friday, with Huntington Beach facing Bishop Gorman.

Complete game for Sammy Cova! 👊



7.0 IP, 7 H, 7 K, 1 ER, W

Santa Margarita 2, Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier 1: Another day, another terrific performance for Santa Margarita in Cary, N.C. Left-hander Sammy Cova threw a complete game, striking out seven, to lift the 13-2 Eagles into the semifinals of the National High School Baseball Invitational. Blake Balsz had a first-inning triple to get things started for Santa Margarita.

MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS. pic.twitter.com/XaiUxnJq1F — USA Baseball Events (@USABEvents) March 30, 2023

Huntington Beach 8, Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian 3: Ralphy Velazquez contributed three hits and Aidan Espinoza had two RBIs for the Oilers to advance to a semifinal game against Bishop Gorman.

JSerra 8, Chicago Brother Rice 0: Ben Reimers came through with a strong pitching performance and Brandon Wang got things started with a successful squeeze bunt to spark the Lions to victory. Lou Fujiwara had three hits and two RBIs. Reimers threw six scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one.