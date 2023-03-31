High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Aquinas 5, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 1
Desert Chapel 14, Palm Valley 2
Desert Hot Springs 7, Cathedral City 5
El Rancho 6, South Pasadena 0
Heritage 9, Windward 5
Hesperia Christian 16, Big Bear 4
Huntington Beach 8, Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian 3
JSerra 8, Chicago Brother Rice 0
Laguna Hills 7, Beckman 1
Lancaster Desert Christian 16, Faith Baptist 2
Oak Hills 10, Hesperia 5
Rancho Verde 4, Riverside Poly 0
Riverside Prep 18, University Prep 2
Santa Margarita 2, Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier 1
Silver Valley 18, Lucerne Valley 1
Sultana 8, Apple Valley 7
Temescal Canyon 4, Riverside North 0
Westlake 10, Agoura 1
SOFTBALL
Academy for Academic Excellence 11, Excelsior 1
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, San Gabriel Mission 1
Cathedral City 10, Desert Hot Springs 0
Coachella Valley 6, Twentynine Palms 0
Lakewood 22, Compton 0
Oak Hills 5, Apple Valley 0
Silver Valley 30, Lucerne Valley 13
St. Bonaventure 8, Grace Brethren 6
University Prep 12, Riverside Prep 2
Village Christian 13, Maranatha 0
Western Christian 15, Downey Calvary Chapel 1
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.