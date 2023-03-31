Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Aquinas 5, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 1

Desert Chapel 14, Palm Valley 2

Desert Hot Springs 7, Cathedral City 5

El Rancho 6, South Pasadena 0

Heritage 9, Windward 5

Hesperia Christian 16, Big Bear 4

Huntington Beach 8, Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian 3

JSerra 8, Chicago Brother Rice 0

Laguna Hills 7, Beckman 1

Lancaster Desert Christian 16, Faith Baptist 2

Oak Hills 10, Hesperia 5

Rancho Verde 4, Riverside Poly 0

Riverside Prep 18, University Prep 2

Santa Margarita 2, Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier 1

Silver Valley 18, Lucerne Valley 1

Sultana 8, Apple Valley 7

Temescal Canyon 4, Riverside North 0

Westlake 10, Agoura 1

SOFTBALL

Academy for Academic Excellence 11, Excelsior 1

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, San Gabriel Mission 1

Cathedral City 10, Desert Hot Springs 0

Coachella Valley 6, Twentynine Palms 0

Lakewood 22, Compton 0

Oak Hills 5, Apple Valley 0

Silver Valley 30, Lucerne Valley 13

St. Bonaventure 8, Grace Brethren 6

University Prep 12, Riverside Prep 2

Village Christian 13, Maranatha 0

Western Christian 15, Downey Calvary Chapel 1

