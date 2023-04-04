Los Alamitos is new No. 1 team in Southland top 20 softball rankings
A look at this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in the Southland provided to The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(Previous ranking in parentheses / records through Monday’s games)
1. (4) Los Alamitos 13-2
2. (2) Oaks Christian 15-0-1
3. (3) Norco 16-2
4. (5) Marina 17-3
5. (6) Orange Lutheran 12-5
6. (1) Murrieta Mesa 13-3-1
7. (7) Moorpark 12-0
8. (8) Esperanza 15-4
9. (9) Garden Grove Pacifica 10-5
10. (18) Huntington Beach 10-4
11. (11) Eastvale Roosevelt 10-4-2
12. (12) Villa Park 14-4
13. (10) Beaumont 7-5
14. (13) Temescal Canyon 10-1-1
15. (NR) Rio Mesa 14-1-1
16. (15) Riverside Poly 12-0-1
17. (16) Torrance 14-4
18. (17) Camarillo 12-2
19. (NR) Vista Murrieta 10-4
20. (NR) Valley View 13-3-1
