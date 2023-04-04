Advertisement
Los Alamitos is new No. 1 team in Southland top 20 softball rankings

The Los Alamitos softball team celebrates after winning the Michelle Carew Classic on April 1.
(Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in the Southland provided to The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous ranking in parentheses / records through Monday’s games)

1. (4) Los Alamitos 13-2

2. (2) Oaks Christian 15-0-1

3. (3) Norco 16-2

4. (5) Marina 17-3

5. (6) Orange Lutheran 12-5

6. (1) Murrieta Mesa 13-3-1

7. (7) Moorpark 12-0

8. (8) Esperanza 15-4

9. (9) Garden Grove Pacifica 10-5

10. (18) Huntington Beach 10-4

11. (11) Eastvale Roosevelt 10-4-2

12. (12) Villa Park 14-4

13. (10) Beaumont 7-5

14. (13) Temescal Canyon 10-1-1

15. (NR) Rio Mesa 14-1-1

16. (15) Riverside Poly 12-0-1

17. (16) Torrance 14-4

18. (17) Camarillo 12-2

19. (NR) Vista Murrieta 10-4

20. (NR) Valley View 13-3-1

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

