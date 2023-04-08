Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Alhambra 13, San Gabriel 0

Anaheim 11, Whittier Christian 7

Aquinas 9, Apple Valley 0

Arlington 5, Ramona 0

Azusa 5, Duarte 1

Bolsa Grande 9, Rancho Alamitos 1

Bonita 2, Corona Santiago 0

Bravo 7, Gardena 3

Burbank Providence 11, Rio Hondo Prep 5

Carter 3, Rim of the World 1

Chaffey 13, Ontario 4

Channel Islands 5, Fillmore 3

Charter Oak 7, Colony 2

Cobalt 25, Victor Valley Christian 1

Da Vinci 20, Animo Leadership 0

Don Lugo 7, Baldwin Park 3

Dos Pueblos 5, Atascadero 0

Eisenhower 5, Riverside Notre Dame 4

Estancia 2, Orange 1

Etiwanda 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Fontana 16, Arroyo Valley 5

Grand Terrace 6, Jurupa Hills 0

Hemet 3, Redlands 2

Kaiser 11, Rialto 4

Katella 6, Westminster 5

King/Drew 10, Mendez 9

La Habra 10, Santa Fe 4

La Serna 4, Oxford Academy 2

Loara 9, Los Amigos 4

Mayfair 11, Dominguez 0

Mesa Grande 12, Redlands Adventist 2

Miller 13, Rubidoux 4

Montebello 28, Keppel 2

Nordhoff 4, Carpinteria 2

Paloma Valley 7, Great Oak 6

Paramount 6, Lynwood 1

Quartz Hill 15, Littlerock 1

Riverside North 7, Moreno Valley 4

San Bernardino 8, Jurupa Valley 7

San Jacinto Valley Academy 11, California Military 1

Santa Paula 6, Hueneme 2

Schurr 13, Bell Gardens 4

Shadow Hills 6, Palm Springs 2

Silverado 11, Granite Hills 6

Tustin 2, La Palma Kennedy 0

United Christian 16, Sherman Indian 3

Valencia 4, Simi Valley 3

Valley View 6, Redlands East Valley 3

Walnut 2, Alta Loma 1

West Covina 4, Montclair 3

Westminster La Quinta 10, Garden Grove Santiago 5

SOFTBALL

Academy of Careers and Education 9, Rio Hondo Prep 6

Anaheim 11, Savanna 0

Arlington 12, Ramona 6

Arroyo Valley 18, Rim of the World 5

Brea Olinda 7, El Modena 6

California 17, Whittier 0

Chino Hills 17, Upland 4

Eisenhower 6, Rialto 3

Estancia 13, Orange 6

Etiwanda 12, Los Osos 2

Foothill 1, Sunny Hills 0

Fountain Valley 9, Newport Harbor 3

Hillcrest 2, La Sierra 1

Huntington Beach 9, Marina 4

Jurupa Hills 10, Colton 1

La Palma Kennedy 19, Tustin 0

Liberty 4, San Jacinto 0

Los Alamitos 8, Edison 1

Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 0

Ocean View 4, Garden Grove 3

Ontario 2, Chaffey 0

Pacific 12, Indian Springs 1

Palos Verdes 10, Da Vinci 3

Riverside Poly 9, Heritage 2

Rubidoux 9, Miller 3

San Jacinto Valley Academy 26, California Military 3

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 13, Costa Mesa 9

Shadow Hills 11, Palm Springs 1

Silverado 10, Granite Hills 0

South Pasadena 7, Schurr 5

Summit 8, Carter 0

Tahquitz 13, Perris 0

Vasquez 8, Burbank 5

Yorba Linda 10, El Dorado 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement