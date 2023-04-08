High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Alhambra 13, San Gabriel 0
Anaheim 11, Whittier Christian 7
Aquinas 9, Apple Valley 0
Arlington 5, Ramona 0
Azusa 5, Duarte 1
Bolsa Grande 9, Rancho Alamitos 1
Bonita 2, Corona Santiago 0
Bravo 7, Gardena 3
Burbank Providence 11, Rio Hondo Prep 5
Carter 3, Rim of the World 1
Chaffey 13, Ontario 4
Channel Islands 5, Fillmore 3
Charter Oak 7, Colony 2
Cobalt 25, Victor Valley Christian 1
Da Vinci 20, Animo Leadership 0
Don Lugo 7, Baldwin Park 3
Dos Pueblos 5, Atascadero 0
Eisenhower 5, Riverside Notre Dame 4
Estancia 2, Orange 1
Etiwanda 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Fontana 16, Arroyo Valley 5
Grand Terrace 6, Jurupa Hills 0
Hemet 3, Redlands 2
Kaiser 11, Rialto 4
Katella 6, Westminster 5
King/Drew 10, Mendez 9
La Habra 10, Santa Fe 4
La Serna 4, Oxford Academy 2
Loara 9, Los Amigos 4
Mayfair 11, Dominguez 0
Mesa Grande 12, Redlands Adventist 2
Miller 13, Rubidoux 4
Montebello 28, Keppel 2
Nordhoff 4, Carpinteria 2
Paloma Valley 7, Great Oak 6
Paramount 6, Lynwood 1
Quartz Hill 15, Littlerock 1
Riverside North 7, Moreno Valley 4
San Bernardino 8, Jurupa Valley 7
San Jacinto Valley Academy 11, California Military 1
Santa Paula 6, Hueneme 2
Schurr 13, Bell Gardens 4
Shadow Hills 6, Palm Springs 2
Silverado 11, Granite Hills 6
Tustin 2, La Palma Kennedy 0
United Christian 16, Sherman Indian 3
Valencia 4, Simi Valley 3
Valley View 6, Redlands East Valley 3
Walnut 2, Alta Loma 1
West Covina 4, Montclair 3
Westminster La Quinta 10, Garden Grove Santiago 5
SOFTBALL
Academy of Careers and Education 9, Rio Hondo Prep 6
Anaheim 11, Savanna 0
Arlington 12, Ramona 6
Arroyo Valley 18, Rim of the World 5
Brea Olinda 7, El Modena 6
California 17, Whittier 0
Chino Hills 17, Upland 4
Eisenhower 6, Rialto 3
Estancia 13, Orange 6
Etiwanda 12, Los Osos 2
Foothill 1, Sunny Hills 0
Fountain Valley 9, Newport Harbor 3
Hillcrest 2, La Sierra 1
Huntington Beach 9, Marina 4
Jurupa Hills 10, Colton 1
La Palma Kennedy 19, Tustin 0
Liberty 4, San Jacinto 0
Los Alamitos 8, Edison 1
Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 0
Ocean View 4, Garden Grove 3
Ontario 2, Chaffey 0
Pacific 12, Indian Springs 1
Palos Verdes 10, Da Vinci 3
Riverside Poly 9, Heritage 2
Rubidoux 9, Miller 3
San Jacinto Valley Academy 26, California Military 3
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 13, Costa Mesa 9
Shadow Hills 11, Palm Springs 1
Silverado 10, Granite Hills 0
South Pasadena 7, Schurr 5
Summit 8, Carter 0
Tahquitz 13, Perris 0
Vasquez 8, Burbank 5
Yorba Linda 10, El Dorado 0
