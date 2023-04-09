Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Aquinas 10, Woodcrest Christian 0

Buena 11, Village Christian 0

California 4, Murrieta Mesa 2

Cathedral 5, Salesian 4

Cerritos 11, St. Paul 4

Corona Santiago 6, Charter Oak 2

Da Vinci 7, Buena Park 3

Dos Pueblos 8-2, Santa Maria St. Joseph 3-1

Estancia 8, Brentwood 3

Etiwanda 8, Upland 7

Gardena Serra 2, Paraclete 1

Golden Valley 5, Canyon Country Canyon 4

Grand Terrace 7, Tahquitz 4

Great Oak 17, Colony 7

King 2, Corona Centennial 1

La Mirada 13, Warren 2

La Serna 13, Troy 0

Lawndale 12, Bosco Tech 6

Los Alamitos 8, Palos Verdes 2

Los Angeles University 7, Animo Leadership 6

Maywood CES 4, King/Drew 3

Oxnard Pacifica 5, St. Bonaventure 4

Patriot 4, Canyon Springs 3

Quartz Hill 6, Hart 2

Redlands 5, Hemet 1

Riverside North 1, Arlington 0

Riverside Prep 12, Arroyo Valley 2

Rowland 5, Whittier 3

Roybal 3-6, Reseda 2-10

San Clemente 7, La Palma Kennedy 5

San Pedro 5, Norwalk 3

Saugus 3, Burbank 0

Sonora 13, Tustin 5

St. Anthony 13, Paramount 0

Summit 11, Fullerton 2

Temecula Prep 22-28, California Military 0-0

Temecula Valley 2, Paloma Valley 0

West Valley 11, Nuview Bridge 7

SOFTBALL

Burbank Burroughs 5-7, Dos Pueblos 3-1

Colony 2, Jurupa Hills 1

Cypress 8-3, Yorba Linda 5-2

Fountain Valley 8, El Toro 7

La Habra 8, Bishop Amat 3

Los Alamitos 9, South Hills 1

Riverside North 19, Canyon Springs 3

Riverside Poly 5, Corona Santiago 1

Temescal Canyon 8-2, Corona Centennial 7-5

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement