High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores
BASEBALL
Aquinas 10, Woodcrest Christian 0
Buena 11, Village Christian 0
California 4, Murrieta Mesa 2
Cathedral 5, Salesian 4
Cerritos 11, St. Paul 4
Corona Santiago 6, Charter Oak 2
Da Vinci 7, Buena Park 3
Dos Pueblos 8-2, Santa Maria St. Joseph 3-1
Estancia 8, Brentwood 3
Etiwanda 8, Upland 7
Gardena Serra 2, Paraclete 1
Golden Valley 5, Canyon Country Canyon 4
Grand Terrace 7, Tahquitz 4
Great Oak 17, Colony 7
King 2, Corona Centennial 1
La Mirada 13, Warren 2
La Serna 13, Troy 0
Lawndale 12, Bosco Tech 6
Los Alamitos 8, Palos Verdes 2
Los Angeles University 7, Animo Leadership 6
Maywood CES 4, King/Drew 3
Oxnard Pacifica 5, St. Bonaventure 4
Patriot 4, Canyon Springs 3
Quartz Hill 6, Hart 2
Redlands 5, Hemet 1
Riverside North 1, Arlington 0
Riverside Prep 12, Arroyo Valley 2
Rowland 5, Whittier 3
Roybal 3-6, Reseda 2-10
San Clemente 7, La Palma Kennedy 5
San Pedro 5, Norwalk 3
Saugus 3, Burbank 0
Sonora 13, Tustin 5
St. Anthony 13, Paramount 0
Summit 11, Fullerton 2
Temecula Prep 22-28, California Military 0-0
Temecula Valley 2, Paloma Valley 0
West Valley 11, Nuview Bridge 7
SOFTBALL
Burbank Burroughs 5-7, Dos Pueblos 3-1
Colony 2, Jurupa Hills 1
Cypress 8-3, Yorba Linda 5-2
Fountain Valley 8, El Toro 7
La Habra 8, Bishop Amat 3
Los Alamitos 9, South Hills 1
Riverside North 19, Canyon Springs 3
Riverside Poly 5, Corona Santiago 1
Temescal Canyon 8-2, Corona Centennial 7-5
