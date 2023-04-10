Calabasas gets grand slam from Nate Castellon in win over Agoura

The race to be Marmonte League baseball champion remains wide open. The week began with Oaks Christian and Newbury Park both at 6-3. Then there’s Calabasas, which began Monday at 3-3.

Nate Castellon made sure the Coyotes weren’t about to lose any ground, hitting a grand slam to lead a 7-1 victory over Agoura. Jordan Kingston struck out six in six innings.

Gahr 14, Downey 0: Noah Andrunas struck out eight in four innings and Jose Perez homered to lead Gahr. Kyle Panganiban and Andres Gonzalez each had three hits.

Beckman 7, Sage Hill 0: Four pitchers from Beckman combined for the shutout.

Campbell Hall 13, Crossroads 0: Chase Landa struck out nine in six innings and Myles Prather went three for three to lead Campbell Hall. Tanner Mahon added two hits and three RBIs.

Newport Harbor 6, Los Alamitos 5: Adam Martin contributed three hits for Newport Harbor.

Damien 6, Los Osos 0: Andrew Carter threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for Damien.

Narbonne 5, Peninsula 4: The Gauchos scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Vandross Callahan delivering a walk-off two-run double.