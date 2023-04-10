Advertisement
Calabasas gets grand slam from Nate Castellon in win over Agoura

A bag of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring-training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The race to be Marmonte League baseball champion remains wide open. The week began with Oaks Christian and Newbury Park both at 6-3. Then there’s Calabasas, which began Monday at 3-3.

Nate Castellon made sure the Coyotes weren’t about to lose any ground, hitting a grand slam to lead a 7-1 victory over Agoura. Jordan Kingston struck out six in six innings.

Gahr 14, Downey 0: Noah Andrunas struck out eight in four innings and Jose Perez homered to lead Gahr. Kyle Panganiban and Andres Gonzalez each had three hits.

Beckman 7, Sage Hill 0: Four pitchers from Beckman combined for the shutout.

Campbell Hall 13, Crossroads 0: Chase Landa struck out nine in six innings and Myles Prather went three for three to lead Campbell Hall. Tanner Mahon added two hits and three RBIs.

Newport Harbor 6, Los Alamitos 5: Adam Martin contributed three hits for Newport Harbor.

Damien 6, Los Osos 0: Andrew Carter threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for Damien.

Narbonne 5, Peninsula 4: The Gauchos scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Vandross Callahan delivering a walk-off two-run double.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

