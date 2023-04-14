Loyola High students in mourning after death of baseball player Ryan Times

Loyola High’s baseball team is in mourning after the death of senior pitcher Ryan Times on Tuesday night. He was 18.

Times was in Carlsbad during spring break. A pedestrian was struck by a North County Transit District Coaster train around 7:25 p.m. on the tracks southwest of Tamarack Avenue, a sheriff’s official reported. It was later confirmed as Times by the San Diego County medical examiner.

He had been a contributor the last two seasons for Loyola. The school canceled a game Thursday against Sun Valley Poly after learning the news. Coach Keith Ramsey has met with the team the last two days.

Loyola issued a statement Friday: “The Loyola community is heartbroken at the passing of Ryan Times ’23 due to an accident. Please respect his family’s need for privacy as they go through this time of immense sadness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Times family, his teammates and the entire school.”