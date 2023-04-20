Taft wins City Section championship in beach volleyball
Taft defeated West Valley League rival El Camino Real 3-0 on Thursday to win the City Section championship in beach volleyball at Sorrento Beach in Santa Monica.
A key player for Taft was Julia Bazylevych.
Verdugo Hills and Chatsworth reached the semifinals before losing to El Camino Real and Taft, respectively.
Baseball
Corona 3, Corona Santiago 2: Ethan Schiefelbein struck out nine in six innings for Corona.
Agoura 3, Newbury Park 2: Braylen Dritz threw a complete game, allowing one hit while striking out six for Agoura.
Bonita 2, Glendora 1: Garrett Patterson struck out 11 in eight innings for Bonita.
Calabasas 4, Westlake 0: Lee Atkinson threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matthew Witkow hit a home run for Calabasas.
Oaks Christian 5, Thousand Oaks 2: Joseph Steventon threw a complete game and Finley Buckner had a home run and four RBIs for Oaks Christian.
La Mirada 14, Warren 1: Maverek Russell went three for three for La Mirada.
Softball
Louisville 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Cece Cellura threw a complete game and got Ella Parker to hit into a game-ending double play with the tying runs on base. Sarah Greene and Lily Kougher hit home runs.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.