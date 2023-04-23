The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

23. CRESCENTA VALLEY (20-4); Two-game series vs. Arcadia this week (24)

21. ETIWANDA (15-7); Three-game series vs. Damien this week (17)

20. PALISADES (20-2); Five games left in regular season (22)

19. VILLA PARK (16-10); Trying to clinch league title this week (19)

12. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-10-1); First playoff spot since 2017 is within reach (6)

11. CORONA (18-7); Can clinch Big VIII League title this week (12)

10. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-7); Duncan Marsten had 12 strikeouts in five innings (13)

9. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (20-2); Time to see quality of the pitching (11)

7. JSERRA (15-8); Going for second place in Trinty League (9)

6. AQUINAS (20-4); Pitcher Owen Egan is gearing up for playoff run (8)

4. CYPRESS (20-6); Showdown with Pacifica to decide Empire League title (5)

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (18-8); Aidan Espinoza is having big season (2)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (19-6); Won first Trinity League title in 19 years (4)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland with one week to go in the regular season.

Oliver Boone of No. 1-ranked Sherman Oaks Notre Dame delivers a pitch during a recent game.

