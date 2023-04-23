Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland with one week to go in the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (23-2); Clinched Mission League championship (1)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (19-6); Won first Trinity League title in 19 years (4)

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (18-8); Aidan Espinoza is having big season (2)

4. CYPRESS (20-6); Showdown with Pacifica to decide Empire League title (5)

5. CRESPI (15-5-3); Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake (7)

6. AQUINAS (20-4); Pitcher Owen Egan is gearing up for playoff run (8)

7. JSERRA (15-8); Going for second place in Trinty League (9)

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-8-1); Three-game series vs. JSerra (10)

9. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (20-2); Time to see quality of the pitching (11)

10. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-7); Duncan Marsten had 12 strikeouts in five innings (13)

11. CORONA (18-7); Can clinch Big VIII League title this week (12)

12. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-10-1); First playoff spot since 2017 is within reach (6)

13. GAHR (20-4-1); Faces La Mirada for league title (3)

14. LA SERNA (21-2); Won Del Rio League championship (14)

15. LA MIRADA (18-6); Three-game series vs. Gahr (15)

16. BISHOP AMAT (19-3-1); Isaiah Hernandez leads team with 26 hits (16)

17. BONITA (15-4); Justin Santiago, Garrett Patterson are impressive pitching duo (18)

18. DAMIEN (19-4-2); Ready to clinch Baseline League title (NR)

19. VILLA PARK (16-10); Trying to clinch league title this week (19)

20. PALISADES (20-2); Five games left in regular season (22)

21. ETIWANDA (15-7); Three-game series vs. Damien this week (17)

22. QUARTZ HILL (23-3); 12-0 in Golden League play (23)

23. CRESCENTA VALLEY (20-4); Two-game series vs. Arcadia this week (24)

24. LONG BEACH POLY (18-3); Moore League champions with 9-0 record (25)

25. SAN DIMAS (18-6); Two-game series with Charter Oak (21)

