Los Alamitos is No. 1 in top 20 high school softball rankings

Los Alamitos softball players and coaches celebrate after winning the Michelle Carew Classic earlier this month.

Los Alamitos is No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings for the Southland compiled by CalHiSports.com for The Times.

(Previous ranking in parentheses / Through games of Monday, April 24)

1. (1) Los Alamitos 22-3

2. (2) Huntington Beach 21-5*

3. (4) Oaks Christian 24-1-1

4. (5) Orange Lutheran 20-5

5. (6) Murrieta Mesa 20-3-1

6. (3) Norco 22-3

7. (10) Marina 19-6*

8. (9) Riverside Poly 21-1-1

9. (11) Cypress 18-2-1

10. (12) Rio Mesa 21-1-1

11. (NR) Valencia 17-4-1

12. (16) Camarillo 15-3

13. (7) Moorpark 17-1

14. (17) South Hills 20-2-1

15. (15) Torrance 22-4

16. (8) Esperanza 18-6

17. (14) Garden Grove Pacifica 17-8

18. (NR) Aliso Niguel 21-4

19. (NR) Ayala 16-0-1

20. (NR) La Mirada 18-7

*Forfeit wins, losses not included.