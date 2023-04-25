Los Alamitos is No. 1 in top 20 high school softball rankings
Los Alamitos is No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings for the Southland compiled by CalHiSports.com for The Times.
(Previous ranking in parentheses / Through games of Monday, April 24)
1. (1) Los Alamitos 22-3
2. (2) Huntington Beach 21-5*
3. (4) Oaks Christian 24-1-1
4. (5) Orange Lutheran 20-5
5. (6) Murrieta Mesa 20-3-1
6. (3) Norco 22-3
7. (10) Marina 19-6*
8. (9) Riverside Poly 21-1-1
9. (11) Cypress 18-2-1
10. (12) Rio Mesa 21-1-1
11. (NR) Valencia 17-4-1
12. (16) Camarillo 15-3
13. (7) Moorpark 17-1
14. (17) South Hills 20-2-1
15. (15) Torrance 22-4
16. (8) Esperanza 18-6
17. (14) Garden Grove Pacifica 17-8
18. (NR) Aliso Niguel 21-4
19. (NR) Ayala 16-0-1
20. (NR) La Mirada 18-7
*Forfeit wins, losses not included.
