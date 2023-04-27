High school boys’ volleyball: Thursday’s playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 6, 6 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites.

Vasquez d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Pilgrim d. Jurupa Valley, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

San Jacinto Valley Academy d. International School of Los Angeles, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Waverly d. Environmental Charter, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Rancho Verde d. Ganesha, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Temescal Canyon d. Vista del Lago, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Lancaster Desert Christian d. Gabrielino, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Paraclete d. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Woodcrest Christian d. Norte Vista, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Magnolia d. Temecula Valley, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Da Vinci d. Avalon, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Crossroads d. Murrieta Mesa, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Troy d. Golden Valley, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Bishop Montgomery d. Calabasas, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Warren d. Peninsula, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Sunny Hills d. California, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

St. Margaret’s d. Downey, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Tesoro d. Santa Margarita, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Aliso Niguel d. Foothill, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Upland d. Arcadia, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.