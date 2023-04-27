High school boys’ volleyball: Thursday’s playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
Long Beach Wilson d. Marina, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14
Orange Lutheran d. Royal, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14
Los Alamitos d. Cypress, 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 28-26, 15-9
Upland d. Arcadia, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Redondo d. Windward, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Crescenta Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26, 26-24
Aliso Niguel d. Foothill, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Santa Barbara d. Long Beach Poly, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21
Tesoro d. Santa Margarita, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
South Torrance d. Burbank Burroughs, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Dos Pueblos d. Westlake, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17, 25-12
St. Francis d. King, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19
Anaheim Canyon d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 25-5, 25-15, 25-14
San Marcos d. La Canada, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14
Millikan d. Corona Santiago, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Servite d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Long Beach Wilson at Orange Lutheran
Upland at Los Alamitos
Redondo at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Aliso Niguel at #4 Santa Barbara
#3 Tesoro at South Torrance
St. Francis at Dos Pueblos
Anaheim Canyon at San Marcos
Millikan at #2 Servite
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday
St. Margaret’s d. Downey, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Newbury Park d. Laguna Blanca, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
Fountain Valley d. Portola, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Trabuco Hills d. Villa Park, 26-24, 27-25, 25-18
Cerritos d. Hillcrest, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Sunny Hills d. California, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Alemany d. Garden Grove, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
El Segundo d. La Serna, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Warren d. Peninsula, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Vista Murrieta d. Elsinore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Oak Park d. Valencia, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
South Pasadena d. La Palma Kennedy, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17
Anaheim Fairmont d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10
Bishop Montgomery d. Calabasas, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Mission Viejo d. Torrance, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 St. Margaret’s at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
Newbury Park at Fountain Valley
Cerritos at Trabuco Hills
Sunny Hills at #4 Alemany
Warren at #3 El Segundo
Oak Park at Vista Murrieta
South Pasadena at Anaheim Fairmont
#2 Mission Viejo at Bishop Montgomery
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday
Claremont d, Lancaster, 21-25, 25-12, 19-25, 28-26, 15-13
Xavier Prep d. Redlands, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
El Dorado d. Irvine, 25-18, 27-29, 25-19, 25-15
Keppel d. Bell Gardens, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel d. West Covina, 25-11, 30-28, 25-20
Anaheim d. Bishop Diego, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Cathedral d. Monrovia, 25-27, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15
Troy d. Golden Valley, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Crossroads d. Murrieta Mesa, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Fontana d. San Gabriel, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Diamond Ranch d. Oxford Academy, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Dana Hills d. El Rancho, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
Quartz Hill d. Long Beach Jordan, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12
Tustin d. Village Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
Woodbridge d. Pasadena Poly, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22
Hart d. Simi Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Claremont at Xavier Prep
El Dorado at Keppel
Anaheim at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
#4 Troy at Cathedral
Fontana at #3 Crossroads
Diamond Ranch at Dana Hills
Quartz Hill at Tustin
#2 Hart at Woodbridge
DIVISION 5
First round, Thursday
Da Vinci d. Avalon, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Aquinas d. St. Genevieve, 16-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16
Magnolia d. Temecula Valley, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Fullerton d. Firebaugh, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
Woodcrest Christian d. Norte Vista, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Godinez d. Nuview Bridge, 25-17, 25-17, 25-7
Garey d. Santa Ana Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24
Nordhoff d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-18, 25-19, 29-27
Paraclete d. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Lancaster Desert Christian d. Gabrielino, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Samueli d. Norwalk, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Temescal Canyon d. Vista del Lago, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
St. Anthony d. Westminster, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
Rancho Verde d. Ganesha, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Arrowhead Christian d. West Valley, 25-22, 31-29, 25-20
Chino Hills d. Hawthorne, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Aquinas at #1 Da Vinci
Magnolia at Fullerton
Woodcrest Christian at Godinez
#4 Nordhoff at Garey
#3 Paraclete at Lancaster Desert Christian
Temescal Canyon at Samueli
St. Anthony at Rancho Verde
#2 Chino Hills at Arrowhead Christian
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday
Leuzinger d. Ojai Valley, 25-10, 25-20, 25-16
Waverly d. Environmental Charter, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Pasadena Marshall d. Downey Calvary Chapel, 25-13, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21
Trinity Classical d. Mesrobian, 25-18, 25-5, 25-8
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Desert Mirage, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
Summit d. Geffen, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Beacon Hill d. Pacific Lutheran, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13
Wildwood d. Santa Maria Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18
Hawthorne Math/Science d. Edgewood, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19
San Jacinto Valley Academy d. International School of Los Angeles, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Pilgrim d. Jurupa Valley, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Southlands Christian d. Rosemead, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
CAMS d. Southwestern Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Vasquez d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Cathedral City d. California Military, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Glendale Adventist d. Bloomington, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15
Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Leuzinger at Waverly
Pasadena Marshall at Trinity Classical
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Summit
#4 Wildwood at Beacon Hill
#3 Hawthorne Math/Science at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Southlands Christian at Pilgrim
Vasquez at CAMS
Cathedral City at #2 Glendale Adventist
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 6, 6 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites.
