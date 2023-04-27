Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Thursday’s playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Long Beach Wilson d. Marina, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14

Orange Lutheran d. Royal, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14

Los Alamitos d. Cypress, 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 28-26, 15-9

Upland d. Arcadia, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Redondo d. Windward, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Crescenta Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26, 26-24

Aliso Niguel d. Foothill, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Santa Barbara d. Long Beach Poly, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21

Tesoro d. Santa Margarita, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

South Torrance d. Burbank Burroughs, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

Dos Pueblos d. Westlake, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17, 25-12

St. Francis d. King, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19

Anaheim Canyon d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 25-5, 25-15, 25-14

San Marcos d. La Canada, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14

Millikan d. Corona Santiago, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Servite d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Long Beach Wilson at Orange Lutheran

Upland at Los Alamitos

Redondo at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Aliso Niguel at #4 Santa Barbara

#3 Tesoro at South Torrance

St. Francis at Dos Pueblos

Anaheim Canyon at San Marcos

Millikan at #2 Servite

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday

St. Margaret’s d. Downey, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Newbury Park d. Laguna Blanca, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

Fountain Valley d. Portola, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20

Trabuco Hills d. Villa Park, 26-24, 27-25, 25-18

Cerritos d. Hillcrest, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Sunny Hills d. California, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Alemany d. Garden Grove, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

El Segundo d. La Serna, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Warren d. Peninsula, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Vista Murrieta d. Elsinore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

Oak Park d. Valencia, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19

South Pasadena d. La Palma Kennedy, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17

Anaheim Fairmont d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10

Bishop Montgomery d. Calabasas, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Mission Viejo d. Torrance, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 St. Margaret’s at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

Newbury Park at Fountain Valley

Cerritos at Trabuco Hills

Sunny Hills at #4 Alemany

Warren at #3 El Segundo

Oak Park at Vista Murrieta

South Pasadena at Anaheim Fairmont

#2 Mission Viejo at Bishop Montgomery

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday

Claremont d, Lancaster, 21-25, 25-12, 19-25, 28-26, 15-13

Xavier Prep d. Redlands, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

El Dorado d. Irvine, 25-18, 27-29, 25-19, 25-15

Keppel d. Bell Gardens, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel d. West Covina, 25-11, 30-28, 25-20

Anaheim d. Bishop Diego, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Cathedral d. Monrovia, 25-27, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15

Troy d. Golden Valley, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Crossroads d. Murrieta Mesa, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Fontana d. San Gabriel, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Diamond Ranch d. Oxford Academy, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Dana Hills d. El Rancho, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

Quartz Hill d. Long Beach Jordan, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12

Tustin d. Village Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Woodbridge d. Pasadena Poly, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22

Hart d. Simi Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Claremont at Xavier Prep

El Dorado at Keppel

Anaheim at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

#4 Troy at Cathedral

Fontana at #3 Crossroads

Diamond Ranch at Dana Hills

Quartz Hill at Tustin

#2 Hart at Woodbridge

DIVISION 5

First round, Thursday

Da Vinci d. Avalon, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Aquinas d. St. Genevieve, 16-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16

Magnolia d. Temecula Valley, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Fullerton d. Firebaugh, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

Woodcrest Christian d. Norte Vista, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Godinez d. Nuview Bridge, 25-17, 25-17, 25-7

Garey d. Santa Ana Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24

Nordhoff d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-18, 25-19, 29-27

Paraclete d. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Lancaster Desert Christian d. Gabrielino, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Samueli d. Norwalk, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Temescal Canyon d. Vista del Lago, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

St. Anthony d. Westminster, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Rancho Verde d. Ganesha, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Arrowhead Christian d. West Valley, 25-22, 31-29, 25-20

Chino Hills d. Hawthorne, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Aquinas at #1 Da Vinci

Magnolia at Fullerton

Woodcrest Christian at Godinez

#4 Nordhoff at Garey

#3 Paraclete at Lancaster Desert Christian

Temescal Canyon at Samueli

St. Anthony at Rancho Verde

#2 Chino Hills at Arrowhead Christian

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

Leuzinger d. Ojai Valley, 25-10, 25-20, 25-16

Waverly d. Environmental Charter, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Pasadena Marshall d. Downey Calvary Chapel, 25-13, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21

Trinity Classical d. Mesrobian, 25-18, 25-5, 25-8

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Desert Mirage, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16

Summit d. Geffen, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Beacon Hill d. Pacific Lutheran, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Wildwood d. Santa Maria Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18

Hawthorne Math/Science d. Edgewood, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19

San Jacinto Valley Academy d. International School of Los Angeles, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Pilgrim d. Jurupa Valley, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Southlands Christian d. Rosemead, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

CAMS d. Southwestern Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Vasquez d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Cathedral City d. California Military, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

Glendale Adventist d. Bloomington, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Leuzinger at Waverly

Pasadena Marshall at Trinity Classical

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Summit

#4 Wildwood at Beacon Hill

#3 Hawthorne Math/Science at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Southlands Christian at Pilgrim

Vasquez at CAMS

Cathedral City at #2 Glendale Adventist

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 6, 6 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites.

