Sierra Canyon freshman Jalen Carnes turns on the speed at Mission League track finals
“Superstar in making.”
Jalen Carnes, a 15-year-old freshman at Sierra Canyon, received rave reviews on Thursday at the Mission League track championships at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
He was part of a winning 4x100 relay team, won the 100 in 10.83 seconds and took the 200 in 21.77, a personal-best time and fastest in the state for a freshman.
“I take my 200 personally,” he said.
Carnes doesn’t play football. He has been running track since he was 5. “I love doing it more than anything,” he said.
Junior soccer star Gisele Thompson of Harvard-Westlake added another award to her family tree of awards by winning the girls’ 100 in 12.01. It could be her final race of the season. She’s scheduled to leave for soccer camp on May 14. She’s the sister of soccer pro Alyssa Thompson.
Jessica Thompson (no relation) of Harvard-Westlake won the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches, and took the long jump at 16-8.
Collin Joyce of Bishop Alemany won the triple jump at 45-9 3/4.
John Mueller of Loyola won the 300 hurdles in 39.14.
Sondheimer: Seven Mater Dei High baseball players try umpiring: ‘A different perspective’
Seven Mater Dei High baseball players join umpire ranks for youth leagues, gaining a new perspective on the game and life as an adult.
